UBC In The News
Even low levels of air pollution can damage health, study shows
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) discussed a study he led which found that nearly 8,000 Canadians were dying early each year from outdoor air pollution.
The Independent
UBC deploys pollution-sniffing van to measure air quality in Metro Vancouver
A team of UBC researchers have developed a mobile lab to measure concentrations of air pollutants across the city. Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Naomi Zimmerman and atmospheric sciences PhD student Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli were interviewed.
CBC, CTV, Sing Tao, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Richmond News, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Times Colonist, North Shore News
Are there toxic chemicals in B.C.'s drinking water? A UBC professor plans to find out
Civil engineering professor Dr. Rachel Scholes will be studying how much toxic substances are in B.C.’s drinking water.
Postmedia via Healthing
UBCO blood-loss study looking for dark-skinned participants
UBCO researchers are seeking dark-skinned people to take part in a new blood loss research study. PhD student Connor Howe (Centre for Heart, Lung and Vascular Health) was quoted.
Castanet
Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws
Social work professor Dr. Tim Stainton gave comments on Canada’s euthanasia law.
Forbes, Newstalk 1010 Moore in the Morning, Associated Press via Los Angeles Times, ABC News, Washington Post
Space junk is unregulated, harmful, and putting people at risk
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade.
Mashable
The science of why you have great ideas in the shower
Psychology professor Dr. Kalina Christoff explained why clever thoughts occur during more passive activities, such as showering.
National Geographic (UK)
Meet Gravy the dog and Gnocchi the cat: why pet owners have gone wild for foodie names
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren discussed the motivation for naming pets after food.
The Independent
What happens if Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant explodes?
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a physicist at school of public policy and global affairs, explained what would happen if the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant explodes.
Al Jazeera
Volunteers help DFO track the spread of invasive crabs off B.C. coast threatening native species
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the spread of invasive crabs off the coast of B.C.
CBC
International project to name heat waves met with skepticism, intrigue
Associate member Dr. Farah Shroff (school of population and public health) discussed the international project to name heat waves.
CBC
Why some experts say rainwater may be unsafe to drink
Civil engineering professor Dr. Rachel Scholes gave comments on a study which found that rainwater around the world has become unsafe to drink.
Global
What does monkeypox look like? How to distinguish the rash from pimples
Medicine professor Dr. Richard Lester discussed monkeypox symptoms that require testing and possible medical treatment.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, OCanada.com, Gananoque Reporter
Why Serena Williams’ VC firm is backing this Canadian start-up
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on celebrity investors’ ability to leverage their money and profile to make a difference in the business community.
Canadian Business
The UN just recognized access to a healthy environment is a universal human right. It’s time for Canada to take action
Institute For Resources, Environment and Sustainability researchers Dr. David Boyd, Dr. Kai Chan, Dr. Amanda Giang and Dr. Navin Ramankutty wrote about the need for Canada to take action to ensure that all Canadians have the right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.
Globe and Mail