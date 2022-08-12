UBC In The News
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe for pregnant people
A new study led by UBC medicine researchers Dr. Julie Bettinger and Dr. Manish Sadarangani found that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe to use in pregnancy, and that pregnant people experienced lower rates of health events post-vaccination than similarly aged, non-pregnant vaccinated people.
Forbes, Bloomberg, New Scientist, Irish Examiner, Indian Express, Globe and Mail, Global
Even low levels of air pollution can damage health, study finds
A study led by Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) found that nearly 8,000 Canadians were dying early each year from outdoor air pollution.
The Guardian
Indigenous women have generally poorer health than Indigenous men, UBCO professor finds
Research by UBCO economist Dr. Min Hu found that Indigenous women have worse health outcomes than Indigenous men when it comes to Indigenous populations living off-reserve in Canada.
CBC
‘Disturbing’: Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws
Social work professor Dr. Tim Stainton gave comments on Canada’s euthanasia law.
Associated Press via Star Tribune, Global
Rare white orca spotted in shallow waters off Vancouver Island
Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) discussed a white orca sighting in Beaver Cove.
CBC News, CBC Vancouver (52:45 mark)
Do you know how to recognize heat sickness in your pets?
Director of UBC’s Animal Care Services and medicine adjunct professor Dr. Ian Welch explained why it’s important keeping your pets cool during hot weather.
CBC Early Edition
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Botany professor Dr. Jeanette Whitton commented on the importance of having financial support as an early career scientist.
Canadian Press via CTV, Times Colonist, Winnipeg Free Press, Victoria Now, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Waterloo Region Record, St. Catharine’s Standard
What Kylie Jenner’s private jets say about us
Dr. Katherine White (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the long-term ecological consequences and prosocial consumption of celebrities’ extravagant behaviours and carbon emissions.
The Tyee
Canadians could soon have the legal right to a healthy environment. But can it be enforced?
Dr. David R. Boyd (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; school of public policy and global affairs) explained the importance of adopting the UN resolution on the right to a healthy environment.
The Narwhal
7 birth control myths debunked, according to an expert
Clinical instructor Dr. Carol Anne Valleé debunked seven birth control myths.
Yahoo (Life)
Why food is so pricey
Senior fellow Dr. Gisèle Yasmeen (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed why food in Canada is expensive.
Maclean’s
Robot competition held at UBC in Canada
Engineering physics students participated in the 22nd annual Robot Treasure Hunt competition at UBC.
Xinhua, Black Press via Oak Bay News, Saanich News, Today in BC, Kelowna Capital News, Houston Today, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, West Kelowna News, Surrey Now-Leader