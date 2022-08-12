COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe for pregnant people

A new study led by UBC medicine researchers Dr. Julie Bettinger and Dr. Manish Sadarangani found that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe to use in pregnancy, and that pregnant people experienced lower rates of health events post-vaccination than similarly aged, non-pregnant vaccinated people.

