UBC In The News
Is it OK to drive after fainting? Here's what new Canadian study says
A new UBC medicine study found that people who have visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes when compared to other drivers.
Yahoo (Philippines), Black Press via Victoria News, Williams Lake Tribune, Oak Bay News, West Kelowna News, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News
Are there toxic chemicals in B.C.'s drinking water? A UBC professor plans to find out
Civil engineering professor Dr. Rachel Scholes will be studying how much toxic substances are in B.C.’s drinking water.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘Disturbing’: Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws
Social work professor and Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship director Dr. Tim Stainton gave comments on Canada’s euthanasia law.
Associated Press
Commonwealth Games: What has changed for Indigenous people since Cathy Freeman's triumph?
Kinesiology professor in Indigenous physical culture Dr. Janice Forsyth discussed the barriers faced by Indigenous people from participating in sports at a professional level.
BBC Sport
Should AC units be considered necessary devices for the vulnerable?
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem commented on attitudes towards taking climate action and air conditioning while Vancouver experiences more hot weather.
CBC Early Edition
Here’s what we know about Langya, the new virus found in China that has infected dozens
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) noted the level of threat of Langya henipavirus to wider populations.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, Waterloo Region Record
Foraging for city fruit on bike routes and up trees
Land and food systems and forestry professor Dr. Jessica Grenz gave comments on integrating Indigenous food systems to transform urban centres into food forests.
The Tyee
'The gap is large': B.C.'s small towns illuminate urban-rural divide in EV infrastructure
Civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi said it makes economic sense to have EV uptake start in the cities because that’s where the population density and money is.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Delta Optimist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Coast Reporter, North Shore News, Burnaby Now
'Hit the jackpot, medically speaking': Finally got a family doctor — after moving away
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken said virtual doctors and virtual care is an effective way to provide care but a family doctor provides longitudinal care.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief
Decarbonization drives new export markets for B.C.
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on how new minerals could eventually rival oil as Western Canada’s most valuable export.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Alaska Highway News, Pique Newsmagazine, Coast Reporter
Displaced: No place for the poor in cities anymore
Geography professor Dr. Priti Narayan co-wrote about the resettlement and rehabilitation of informal settlements in cities of Tamil Nadu.
Times of India
UBCO adds aerospace option for engineering students
UBCO is launching an aerospace engineering option in its engineering program. UBCO mechanical engineering professor Dr. Joshua Brinkerhoff was quoted.
Castanet (Kamloops)
How Vanderhoof Men’s Shed is promoting mental health
Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, a professor of psychiatry and the director of the UBC psychotherapy program, will be visiting the Vanderhoof Men’s Shed to further the conversation about men’s mental health options.
Prince George Citizen