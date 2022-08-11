UBC In The News

Is it OK to drive after fainting? Here's what new Canadian study says

A new UBC medicine study found that people who have visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes when compared to other drivers.
Are there toxic chemicals in B.C.'s drinking water? A UBC professor plans to find out

Civil engineering professor Dr. Rachel Scholes will be studying how much toxic substances are in B.C.’s drinking water.
‘Disturbing’: Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws

Social work professor and Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship director Dr. Tim Stainton gave comments on Canada’s euthanasia law.
Commonwealth Games: What has changed for Indigenous people since Cathy Freeman's triumph?

Kinesiology professor in Indigenous physical culture Dr. Janice Forsyth discussed the barriers faced by Indigenous people from participating in sports at a professional level.
Should AC units be considered necessary devices for the vulnerable?

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem commented on attitudes towards taking climate action and air conditioning while Vancouver experiences more hot weather.
Here’s what we know about Langya, the new virus found in China that has infected dozens

Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) noted the level of threat of Langya henipavirus to wider populations.
Foraging for city fruit on bike routes and up trees

Land and food systems and forestry professor Dr. Jessica Grenz gave comments on integrating Indigenous food systems to transform urban centres into food forests.
'The gap is large': B.C.'s small towns illuminate urban-rural divide in EV infrastructure

Civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi said it makes economic sense to have EV uptake start in the cities because that’s where the population density and money is.
'Hit the jackpot, medically speaking': Finally got a family doctor — after moving away

Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken said virtual doctors and virtual care is an effective way to provide care but a family doctor provides longitudinal care.
Decarbonization drives new export markets for B.C.

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on how new minerals could eventually rival oil as Western Canada’s most valuable export.
Displaced: No place for the poor in cities anymore

Geography professor Dr. Priti Narayan co-wrote about the resettlement and rehabilitation of informal settlements in cities of Tamil Nadu.
UBCO adds aerospace option for engineering students

UBCO is launching an aerospace engineering option in its engineering program. UBCO mechanical engineering professor Dr. Joshua Brinkerhoff was quoted.
How Vanderhoof Men’s Shed is promoting mental health

Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, a professor of psychiatry and the director of the UBC psychotherapy program, will be visiting the Vanderhoof Men’s Shed to further the conversation about men’s mental health options.
