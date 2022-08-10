UBC In The News
Ever wonder how we value the ocean?
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) was interviewed about a report he co-authored that looked at the economic value of B.C.’s ocean.
CBC Daybreak North (1:17:29 mark)
New research suggests Indigenous women experience worse health outcomes than Indigenous men
New research by UBCO economist Dr. Min Hu found that Indigenous women have worse health outcomes than Indigenous men when it comes to Indigenous populations living off-reserve in Canada.
CBC Daybreak North (52:06 mark)
Mongolia’s prime minister wants to transform the country. That means looking beyond Russia and China
Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the future of Mongolia’s foreign policy.
Time Magazine
How wildfires affect our health
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem explained the health risks of exposure to wildfire smoke.
CBC Vancouver (29:31 mark)
N.B. driver's licence program doesn't apply to many immigrants from outside Europe
Professor Hassan Ahmad (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed the 2020 Ontario Human Rights Tribunal ruling which found that Ontario had discriminated against certain refugees with its selective driver’s licence waiting period exemptions.
ICI Radio-Canada
Study finds racial bias within medical equipment
Clinical professor Dr. Amy Tan discussed the consequences of using medical equipment that was not designed for a variety of skin complexions.
City News
'The gap is large': B.C.'s small towns illuminate urban-rural divide in EV infrastructure
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) said there are valid concerns about EV batteries’ performance in places as far north as Fort Nelson.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Delta Optimist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Coast Reporter, North Shore News, Burnaby Now
Pandemic car-buying spree threatens B.C. climate targets
Civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi (school of community and regional planning) said a high level of private vehicle adoption in such a short amount of time is very bad news, especially for our climate goals.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, North Shore News, Business in Vancouver, Castanet, Powell River Peak, Pique Newsmagazine
UBC-developed Hyper Drumhead presented at 2022 SIGGRAPH conference in Vancouver
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sidney Fells will be attending the 2022 SIGGRAPH, a computer graphics and interactive techniques conference. Dr. Fells will be presenting the Hyper Drumhead, a futuristic percussion instrument.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBCO's new aerospace option takes flight
UBCO is launching an aerospace engineering option in its engineering program. UBCO mechanical engineering professor Dr. Joshua Brinkerhoff and school of engineering director Dr. Will Hughes were quoted.
Castanet
How a B.C. program is challenging teacher 'Come and Go' syndrome in Indigenous communities
Education professor Dr. Johanna Sam discussed the Indigenous Teacher Education Program at UBC. This program is an undergraduate program for Indigenous students who want to become teachers with specialization in Indigenous education.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Castanet, Pique Newsmagazine, Alaska Highway News, Burnaby Now