UBC In The News

Ever wonder how we value the ocean?

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) was interviewed about a report he co-authored that looked at the economic value of B.C.’s ocean.
New research suggests Indigenous women experience worse health outcomes than Indigenous men

New research by UBCO economist Dr. Min Hu found that Indigenous women have worse health outcomes than Indigenous men when it comes to Indigenous populations living off-reserve in Canada.
Mongolia’s prime minister wants to transform the country. That means looking beyond Russia and China

Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the future of Mongolia’s foreign policy.
How wildfires affect our health

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem explained the health risks of exposure to wildfire smoke.
N.B. driver's licence program doesn't apply to many immigrants from outside Europe

Professor Hassan Ahmad (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed the 2020 Ontario Human Rights Tribunal ruling which found that Ontario had discriminated against certain refugees with its selective driver’s licence waiting period exemptions.
Study finds racial bias within medical equipment

Clinical professor Dr. Amy Tan discussed the consequences of using medical equipment that was not designed for a variety of skin complexions.
'The gap is large': B.C.'s small towns illuminate urban-rural divide in EV infrastructure

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) said there are valid concerns about EV batteries’ performance in places as far north as Fort Nelson.
Pandemic car-buying spree threatens B.C. climate targets

Civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi (school of community and regional planning) said a high level of private vehicle adoption in such a short amount of time is very bad news, especially for our climate goals.
UBC-developed Hyper Drumhead presented at 2022 SIGGRAPH conference in Vancouver

Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sidney Fells will be attending the 2022 SIGGRAPH, a computer graphics and interactive techniques conference. Dr. Fells will be presenting the Hyper Drumhead, a futuristic percussion instrument.
UBCO's new aerospace option takes flight

UBCO is launching an aerospace engineering option in its engineering program. UBCO mechanical engineering professor Dr. Joshua Brinkerhoff and school of engineering director Dr. Will Hughes were quoted.
How a B.C. program is challenging teacher 'Come and Go' syndrome in Indigenous communities

Education professor Dr. Johanna Sam discussed the Indigenous Teacher Education Program at UBC. This program is an undergraduate program for Indigenous students who want to become teachers with specialization in Indigenous education.
