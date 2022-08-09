UBC In The News
The dirty carbon secret behind solid state memory drives
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Prashant Nair discussed a research he co-authored which found that the solid state drives have a significantly higher amount of carbon footprint than hard disc drives.
Discover Magazine
It’s pretty hard to measure nothing, but these engineers are getting close
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Kirk Madison explained how he and his team found a new way to measure vacuum.
Popular Science
Have you ever wondered just how much the ocean is really worth?
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed a report he co-authored which looked at the economic value of B.C.’s ocean.
CBC Early Edition, CBC Daybreak South (52:50 mark)
UBCO researcher points to gap in Indigenous health equalities
New analysis by UBCO economics professor Dr. Min Hu found that Indigenous women have worse health outcomes than Indigenous men.
CBC Daybreak South (1:33:43 mark)
A UBC researcher in vigilantism explains why people are drawn to online groups that encourage individuals to tackle crime in their neighbourhoods
Dr. Karl Aquino (UBC Sauder School of Business) explained his research that looks at how some people have a vigilante identity.
CBC Daybreak South
Are you OK to drive after fainting? New UBC study says yes
A new UBC medicine study found that people who have visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes when compared to other drivers.
Black Press via Today in BC, Saanich News
What is happening with monkeypox?
Clinical professors Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann and Dr. Horacio Bach commented on the transmissibility of monkeypox.
Dr. Hoption Cann: Rolling Stone
Dr. Bach: Black Press via Victoria News, Abbotsford News, Kelowna Capital News, West Kelowna News, Today in BC, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow News, Saanich News, Goldstream News Gazette
N.B. driver's licence program doesn't apply to many immigrants from outside Europe
Professor Hassan Ahmad (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on a 2020 Ontario Human Rights Tribunal ruling which found that Ontario had discriminated against certain refugees with its selective driver’s licence waiting period exemptions.
CBC
Canadian pulse producers eye improving trade with India as hefty tariff suspension extended
Dr. Kristen Hopewell (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on Canada’s agricultural trade negotiations with India.
CBC
B.C. researchers excluded from drug decriminalization review
Medicine professor Dr. Thomas Kerr discussed the Canadian Institutes of Health Research’s decision to exclude B.C. researchers from leading a federally funded evaluation of the province’s drug decriminalization policy.
Globe and Mail
Air conditioning is a necessity as extreme heat events become more common: B.C. advocates
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) said even with clean electricity, air conditioning still leaves an environmental footprint as it releases harmful chemicals.
CTV
UBC-born dream photonics earns funding award to advance high-tech handheld biosensor
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar received the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award for $3 million to develop a compact biomedical sensor.
Techcouver