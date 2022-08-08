UBC In The News
Everything you need to know about Viagra
Medicine professor Dr. Mahyar Etminan discussed his study which found that people who regularly use erectile dysfunction (ED) medications have an 85 per cent increased risk of developing serious eye conditions.
Daily Mail
Joe Biden just had the best week of his presidency
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on U.S. president Joe Biden’s potential legacy.
Newsweek
Fisheries official denies coverup allegations over research into endangered B.C. steelhead
Zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor gave comments on how Fisheries and Oceans Canada handles steelhead research.
CBC
What's a 'clean' beauty product? No one can say for sure
Deramatology and skin science clinical professor Dr. Shannon Humphrey said “clean beauty” is an ambiguous term.
ICI Radio-Canada
Hotter, drier weather causing increase in B.C. wildfire near Okanagan
Land and food systems professor Dr. Juli Carrillo discussed the impact of wildfires on the quality of insect host plants.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Waterloo Record, Powell River Peak, Alaska Highway News, Yahoo
Close encounter with humpback whale terrifies — and delights — B.C. family
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on a new humpback whale sighting off the coast of Vancouver Island.
CBC via Yahoo, Times Colonist via Vancouver Sun, Castanet
Everything you need to know about monkeypox as cases spread around the world
Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach said people should be mindful of their sexual partners in order to prevent spreading monkeypox.
National Post
Replacing Santa Ono: Hiring a university president is exciting, but oh, so challenging
Education adjunct professor Dr. Ross Paul discussed the process of recruiting a university president.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Is B.C. park space keeping up with population growth?
Forestry PhD candidate Ingrid Jarvis commented on the question of access to B.C. parks.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Gas drips down to $1.75/litre in some B.C. cities
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) noted the significant volatility of gas prices.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Dawson Creek Mirror, Alaska Highway News, Delta Optimist, Richmond News
Canada’s housing crisis is getting worse. Taxing million-dollar-home owners can help.
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) wrote about a possible solution to solve Canada’s housing crisis.
Maclean’s
Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples
Information studies professor Dr. Julia Bullard discussed the importance of acknowledging that libraries in the U.S. and Canada need to change how they consult with Indigenous communities and Indigenous library workers.
The Conversation via Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)
Artwork from prisons gives glimpse into lives of incarcerated people: ‘we’re still human’
Hundreds of pieces of artwork created by individuals incarcerated in federal prisons are now part of an ongoing exhibit in the DTES. Project leads, UBC nursing professor Dr. Helen Brown and interdisciplinary studies PhD candidate Kelsey Timler, were mentioned.
IndigiNews
Jody Wilson-Raybould awarded Order of B.C. for being ‘a force for change’
UBC law alumna Jody Wilson-Raybould is among the 14 British Columbians who received the Order of B.C. this year.
National Observer via Yahoo