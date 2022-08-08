UBC In The News

Everything you need to know about Viagra

Medicine professor Dr. Mahyar Etminan discussed his study which found that people who regularly use erectile dysfunction (ED) medications have an 85 per cent increased risk of developing serious eye conditions.
Daily Mail

Joe Biden just had the best week of his presidency

Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on U.S. president Joe Biden’s potential legacy.
Newsweek

Why thunderstorms seem to 'split' around cities

Professor emeritus in meteorology Dr. Douw Steyn explained how thunderstorms tend to split around urban areas.
CBC via Yahoo

Fisheries official denies coverup allegations over research into endangered B.C. steelhead

Zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor gave comments on how Fisheries and Oceans Canada handles steelhead research.
CBC

What's a 'clean' beauty product? No one can say for sure

Deramatology and skin science clinical professor Dr. Shannon Humphrey said “clean beauty” is an ambiguous term.
ICI Radio-Canada

Hotter, drier weather causing increase in B.C. wildfire near Okanagan

Land and food systems professor Dr. Juli Carrillo discussed the impact of wildfires on the quality of insect host plants.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarWaterloo RecordPowell River PeakAlaska Highway NewsYahoo

Close encounter with humpback whale terrifies — and delights — B.C. family

Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on a new humpback whale sighting off the coast of Vancouver Island.
CBC via YahooTimes Colonist via Vancouver SunCastanet

China halts dialogue with the United States. What does this mean for Canada?

Asian studies professor Dr. Josephine Chiu-Duke discussed whether there will be a shift in Canada’s relationship with the People’s Republic of China.
Global via Q107

Everything you need to know about monkeypox as cases spread around the world

Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach said people should be mindful of their sexual partners in order to prevent spreading monkeypox.
National Post

Replacing Santa Ono: Hiring a university president is exciting, but oh, so challenging

Education adjunct professor Dr. Ross Paul discussed the process of recruiting a university president.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Is B.C. park space keeping up with population growth?

Forestry PhD candidate Ingrid Jarvis commented on the question of access to B.C. parks.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Gas drips down to $1.75/litre in some B.C. cities

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) noted the significant volatility of gas prices.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeDawson Creek MirrorAlaska Highway NewsDelta OptimistRichmond News

Canada’s housing crisis is getting worse. Taxing million-dollar-home owners can help.

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) wrote about a possible solution to solve Canada’s housing crisis.
Maclean’s

Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples

Information studies professor Dr. Julia Bullard discussed the importance of acknowledging that libraries in the U.S. and Canada need to change how they consult with Indigenous communities and Indigenous library workers.
The Conversation via Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)

Artwork from prisons gives glimpse into lives of incarcerated people: ‘we’re still human’

Hundreds of pieces of artwork created by individuals incarcerated in federal prisons are now part of an ongoing exhibit in the DTES. Project leads, UBC nursing professor Dr. Helen Brown and interdisciplinary studies PhD candidate Kelsey Timler, were mentioned.
IndigiNews

Jody Wilson-Raybould awarded Order of B.C. for being ‘a force for change’

UBC law alumna Jody Wilson-Raybould is among the 14 British Columbians who received the Order of B.C. this year.
National Observer via Yahoo