UBC In The News
UBCO researcher points to gap in Indigenous health equalities
New analysis by UBCO assistant professor Dr. Min Hu found that Indigenous women have worse health outcomes than Indigenous men.
Castanet
UBC student reimagines old Burnaby oil refinery as community space
Burnaby Now highlighted work by landscape architecture student Yueying Zhang which visualized a conversion of the Shellburn distribution terminal into a community space.
Burnaby Now
Eight years after the Mount Polley disaster, soaring prices mean Imperial Metals is gearing up to reopen … again
UBC research was quoted in a story on the reopening of the Mount Polley mine. The civil engineering study found that significant amounts of small particles are still detectable in the lake today.
The Narwhal
How to be happy, according to science
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn recommends practicing mindfulness to increase happiness.
CNET
What's a 'clean' beauty product? No one can say for sure
Dr. Shannon Humphrey, a UBC clinical assistant professor in the department of dermatology and skin science, says “clean beauty” is an ambiguous term.
CBC
Close encounter with humpback whale terrifies — and delights — B.C. family
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on a new humpback whale sighting off the coast of Vancouver Island.
CBC
How and where to go on a safe quest to see wildlife in Canada
It’s important to conduct yourself in a respectful and safe manner around wildlife, says Dr. Clayton Lamb, a wildlife scientist at UBCO.
The Weather Network
Nuclear nightmares: Why the UN is reminding us of the prospect of ‘annihilation’
Political science professor Dr. Allen Sens noted that tensions which could lead to nuclear confrontation are on the rise.
Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record)
The monkeypox outbreak, explained: Symptoms, vaccines, spread and more
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says monkeypox is spread differently than COVID-19. People cannot catch the virus at a grocery store or restaurant or through shared transportation.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples
Information studies professor Dr. Julia Bullard discussed the importance of acknowledging that libraries in the U.S. and Canada need to change how they consult with Indigenous communities and Indigenous library workers.
The Conversation via Yahoo
28 Canadian books we can't wait to read in August
Sharp Edges by Leah Mol, a graduate of the creative writing program at UBC, is on CBC’s recommended reading list this month.
CBC