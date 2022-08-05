UBC In The News

UBCO researcher points to gap in Indigenous health equalities

New analysis by UBCO assistant professor Dr. Min Hu found that Indigenous women have worse health outcomes than Indigenous men.
Castanet

UBC student reimagines old Burnaby oil refinery as community space

Burnaby Now highlighted work by landscape architecture student Yueying Zhang which visualized a conversion of  the Shellburn distribution terminal into a community space.
Burnaby Now

Eight years after the Mount Polley disaster, soaring prices mean Imperial Metals is gearing up to reopen … again

UBC research was quoted in a story on the reopening of the Mount Polley mine. The civil engineering study found that significant amounts of small particles are still detectable in the lake today.
The Narwhal

How to be happy, according to science

Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn recommends practicing mindfulness to increase happiness.
CNET

What's a 'clean' beauty product? No one can say for sure

Dr. Shannon Humphrey, a UBC clinical assistant professor in the department of dermatology and skin science, says “clean beauty” is an ambiguous term.
CBC

Close encounter with humpback whale terrifies — and delights — B.C. family

Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on a new humpback whale sighting off the coast of Vancouver Island.
CBC

How and where to go on a safe quest to see wildlife in Canada

It’s important to conduct yourself in a respectful and safe manner around wildlife, says Dr. Clayton Lamb, a wildlife scientist at UBCO.
The Weather Network

Nuclear nightmares: Why the UN is reminding us of the prospect of ‘annihilation’

Political science professor Dr. Allen Sens noted that tensions which could lead to nuclear confrontation are on the rise.
Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record)

The monkeypox outbreak, explained: Symptoms, vaccines, spread and more

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says monkeypox is spread differently than COVID-19. People cannot catch the virus at a grocery store or restaurant or through shared transportation.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples

Information studies professor Dr. Julia Bullard discussed the importance of acknowledging that libraries in the U.S. and Canada need to change how they consult with Indigenous communities and Indigenous library workers.
The Conversation via Yahoo

28 Canadian books we can't wait to read in August

Sharp Edges by Leah Mol, a graduate of the creative writing program at UBC, is on CBC’s recommended reading list this month.
CBC