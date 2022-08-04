UBC In The News
Space debris Australia: Piece of SpaceX capsule crashes to Earth in field
A study led by political science professor Dr. Michael Byers and planetary astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade.
BBC
UBC team designs water fountains and misters for Powell Street Festival
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Mari Fujita and undergraduate student Thea Johannus discussed designing water fountains and misters based on the fuki plant for the Powell Street Festival.
CBC On The Coast
Why are young sturgeon disappearing from the Fraser River?
Fraser Valley Current mentioned a 2021 forestry research which found that salmon have lost 85 per cent of historical habitat in the Lower Fraser River due to dikes, floodgates, and road culverts.
Fraser Valley Current
Did Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions slow the spread of the virus? UBC experts weigh in
New UBC research shows that travel restrictions drastically curtailed the entry of COVID-19 into Canada early in pandemic but didn’t stop new outbreaks. The study was led by bioinformatics PhD candidate Angela McLaughlin and medicine professor Dr. Jeffrey B. Joy.
CTV via CJAD 800AM, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet
Supreme Court rules not wearing condom against partner's wishes could lead to sexual assault conviction
Professor Isabel Grant (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the Supreme Court of Canada ruling which determined that people who don’t wear condoms during sex after being told to by their sexual partners can be convicted of sexual assault.
Huffington Post (French), Ming Pao, CBC via Yahoo
Spending time outdoors can quell anxiety, research suggests
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the health impacts of reconnecting to nature.
Toronto Star via Niagara Falls Review, Peterborough Examiner
Eastside athletes travelling to Canada Summer Games
UBC Thunderbirds beach volleyball player Erika Vermette has been selected as Team Manitoba’s flag bearer at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.
Winnipeg Free Press
Here are the 14 people receiving the Order of B.C. in 2022
UBC medicine alumna Dr. Nadine Caron and law alumna Jody Wilson-Raybould are among the 14 British Columbians receiving the Order of B.C. today.
National Observer, My Prince George Now, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Prince George Post, Times Colonist