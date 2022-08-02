UBC In The News

An out-of-control Chinese rocket is going to crash into Earth

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers was quoted about his study which found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade.
Vice

Supreme Court rules ignoring a partner’s request to wear condom could qualify as sexual assault

Professor Isabel Grant (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on the Supreme Court of Canada ruling which determined that people who don’t wear condoms during sex after being told to by their sexual partners can be convicted of sexual assault.
Washington PostCBCGlobe and Mail

House of the Dragon is coming — and so are more rape storylines

Professor of teaching Dr. Kim Snowden (Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice) discussed how TV series need to stop relying on sexual violence against women as a plot point or aspect of character development.
Refinery29

A forestry expert explains how green space and trees can help cities keep cool

Forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard explained how trees can keep cities cool.
CBC Daybreak SouthCBC Daybreak North

'That constant witnessing of human suffering, it takes a toll': Behind B.C.'s nursing shortage

Nursing professor and director Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc said it’s a real concern when the health care system is so strained that we cannot actually meet the health-care needs of British Columbians.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunTimes ColonistOttawa CitizenThe Province

How B.C. paramedics treat heat illness just changed — so why isn't the public being told?

Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch discussed how full-body cold water immersion can help someone experiencing severe heat illness.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeDelta OptimistNorth Shore NewsCoast ReporterNew Westminster RecordPowell River Peak

Architecture and capital in the 21st century: An interview with Matthew Soules

School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Matthew Soules discussed the intricate connection between contemporary architecture and the global financial system.
Spacing

Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how

Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway discussed access to Paxlovid, an antiviral medication.
CTV via Virgin Radio 103.1

Russia often threatens to leave the International Space Station. This time could be different

Planetary astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley and political science professor Dr. Michael Byers wrote about the significance of Russia threatening to leave the International Space Station.
Globe and Mail

Kelowna greenlights UBC Okanagan's 46-storey downtown campus tower

Kelowna city council has approved a zoning change for UBCO to build a 46-storey mixed use tower in downtown Kelowna.
CBCGlobal (video), Global (digital)

16 books by Black Canadian authors to read in honour of Emancipation Day 2022

CBC Books recommended reading Disorientation, a book by Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies scholar Ian Williams, in honour of Emancipation Day 2022.
CBC Books

B.C. researcher works to create small biosensor to make more accessible health tests

Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar won the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award, which includes receiving $3 million to develop a small and accessible testing device for various health problems.
Black Press via Victoria NewsKimberley BulletinRossland NewsInterior NewsBurns Lake Lakes District NewsLake Cowichan Gazette