UBC In The News
An out-of-control Chinese rocket is going to crash into Earth
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers was quoted about his study which found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade.
Vice
Supreme Court rules ignoring a partner’s request to wear condom could qualify as sexual assault
Professor Isabel Grant (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on the Supreme Court of Canada ruling which determined that people who don’t wear condoms during sex after being told to by their sexual partners can be convicted of sexual assault.
Washington Post, CBC, Globe and Mail
House of the Dragon is coming — and so are more rape storylines
Professor of teaching Dr. Kim Snowden (Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice) discussed how TV series need to stop relying on sexual violence against women as a plot point or aspect of character development.
Refinery29
A forestry expert explains how green space and trees can help cities keep cool
Forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard explained how trees can keep cities cool.
CBC Daybreak South, CBC Daybreak North
'That constant witnessing of human suffering, it takes a toll': Behind B.C.'s nursing shortage
Nursing professor and director Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc said it’s a real concern when the health care system is so strained that we cannot actually meet the health-care needs of British Columbians.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist, Ottawa Citizen, The Province
How B.C. paramedics treat heat illness just changed — so why isn't the public being told?
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch discussed how full-body cold water immersion can help someone experiencing severe heat illness.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Coast Reporter, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak
Architecture and capital in the 21st century: An interview with Matthew Soules
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Matthew Soules discussed the intricate connection between contemporary architecture and the global financial system.
Spacing
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway discussed access to Paxlovid, an antiviral medication.
CTV via Virgin Radio 103.1
Russia often threatens to leave the International Space Station. This time could be different
Planetary astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley and political science professor Dr. Michael Byers wrote about the significance of Russia threatening to leave the International Space Station.
Globe and Mail
16 books by Black Canadian authors to read in honour of Emancipation Day 2022
CBC Books recommended reading Disorientation, a book by Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies scholar Ian Williams, in honour of Emancipation Day 2022.
CBC Books
B.C. researcher works to create small biosensor to make more accessible health tests
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar won the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award, which includes receiving $3 million to develop a small and accessible testing device for various health problems.
Black Press via Victoria News, Kimberley Bulletin, Rossland News, Interior News, Burns Lake Lakes District News, Lake Cowichan Gazette