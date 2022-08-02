Monkeypox virus test results

Credit: Jernej Furman/Flickr

UBC experts on monkeypox

Media Advisories

Aug 2, 2022    |   For more information, contact Brett Goldhawk

UBC experts are available to comment on monkeypox.

Dr. Horacio Bach (he/him)
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases
Cell: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Spanish

  • Infectious diseases, immune system

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 778-928-8339
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Infectious symptoms, transmission, vaccination

*Tuesday availability by phone only

Dr. Richard Lester
Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases
Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Infectious diseases, global health

*intermittent availability throughout August

Find other stories about: , , , , , , ,

Contact

Brett Goldhawk
UBC Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 778-952-7858
Email: Brett.Goldhawk@ubc.ca