UBC experts on monkeypox

UBC experts are available to comment on monkeypox.
Dr. Horacio Bach (he/him)
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases
Cell: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Spanish
- Infectious diseases, immune system
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 778-928-8339
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Infectious symptoms, transmission, vaccination
*Tuesday availability by phone only
Dr. Richard Lester
Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases
Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Infectious diseases, global health
*intermittent availability throughout August