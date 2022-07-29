UBC In The News

Threat of ‘heatflation’ looms large as climate change shrinks farm and seafood output, experts say

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed his research which found that if global temperature rises by two degrees Celsius by 2050, the South China Sea will experience declines in key commercial species.
South China Morning Post

New blood test could 'transform' cancer treatment: B.C. research

A new UBC medicine study found that more personalized cancer treatments can be developed by drawing just a few drops of blood from a patient. Urologic sciences professor Dr. Alexander Wyatt was quoted.
CTV

Global map of animal movement could help protect biodiversity

Research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed her research that looked into mapping animal movement could help protect biodiversity across the world.
CKNW A Little More Conversation

Advocates say the federal government can do more to address opioid use stigma

Dr. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes (school of population and public health) gave comments on the methodology of a federal government research which looked into people’s perception of opioid use disorder.
The Canadian Press via Globe and MailToronto StarCTVHamilton SpectatorToronto SunCity News (Halifax)

Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how

Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway discussed access to Paxlovid, an antiviral medication.
CTV

Expert advice to get some sleep during this B.C. heatwave

Nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall gave tips to getting some sleep during a heat wave.
Daily Hive

Are people really cutting back on everything because of runaway inflation?

UBCO economics professor Dr. Ross Hickey commented on a poll which shows that people despite their income levels are spending less on everything.
Prince George Now

Rather than threaten jobs, artificial intelligence should collaborate with human writers

Computer science professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon wrote about what the rise of artificial intelligence means to human writers.
The Conversation

The WTO fisheries agreement must be further strengthened'

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed his research and his visit to the biennial congress of the Institute of Fisheries Economics and Trade.
Faro de Vigo

Powell Street Festival is back

School of architecture and landscape architecture students designed water stations modelled on fuki plant that will be used at Powell Street Festival. The design of the water station celebrates Japanese Canadian culture while addressing water inequalities amongst communities in the Downtown Eastside.
Megaphone Magazine