UBC In The News
Threat of ‘heatflation’ looms large as climate change shrinks farm and seafood output, experts say
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed his research which found that if global temperature rises by two degrees Celsius by 2050, the South China Sea will experience declines in key commercial species.
South China Morning Post
New blood test could 'transform' cancer treatment: B.C. research
A new UBC medicine study found that more personalized cancer treatments can be developed by drawing just a few drops of blood from a patient. Urologic sciences professor Dr. Alexander Wyatt was quoted.
CTV
Global map of animal movement could help protect biodiversity
Research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed her research that looked into mapping animal movement could help protect biodiversity across the world.
CKNW A Little More Conversation
Advocates say the federal government can do more to address opioid use stigma
Dr. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes (school of population and public health) gave comments on the methodology of a federal government research which looked into people’s perception of opioid use disorder.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, CTV, Hamilton Spectator, Toronto Sun, City News (Halifax)
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway discussed access to Paxlovid, an antiviral medication.
CTV
Expert advice to get some sleep during this B.C. heatwave
Nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall gave tips to getting some sleep during a heat wave.
Daily Hive
Are people really cutting back on everything because of runaway inflation?
UBCO economics professor Dr. Ross Hickey commented on a poll which shows that people despite their income levels are spending less on everything.
Prince George Now
Rather than threaten jobs, artificial intelligence should collaborate with human writers
Computer science professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon wrote about what the rise of artificial intelligence means to human writers.
The Conversation
The WTO fisheries agreement must be further strengthened'
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed his research and his visit to the biennial congress of the Institute of Fisheries Economics and Trade.
Faro de Vigo
Powell Street Festival is back
School of architecture and landscape architecture students designed water stations modelled on fuki plant that will be used at Powell Street Festival. The design of the water station celebrates Japanese Canadian culture while addressing water inequalities amongst communities in the Downtown Eastside.
Megaphone Magazine