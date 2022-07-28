UBC In The News
Active transportation and micro-mobility devices in cities
Civil engineering PhD student Amir Hassanpour discussed his research which looked into how micro-mobility devices are being integrated on the streets.
CITR 101.9 FM
Sick of subscriptions? Heated seats in cars the latest cost to test consumers' limits
Dr. Yann Cornil (UBC Sauder School of Business) said once people subscribe to things they used to get included with purchase, like heated seats, they are in for the long haul.
CBC
Who gets Fluffy? Lawyers see spike in pet custody cases as couples split under pandemic pressure
Adjunct professor Victoria Shroff (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on pet custody battles.
CBC
Comparing last year' heat dome with the United Kingdom's heat wave this summer.
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem compared the risk factors of last year’s heat dome in B.C. and U.K.’s current heat wave.
CBC Early Edition
Officials remind British Columbians to take precautions as temperatures expected to rise
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments on what government can do to help people deal with extreme heat.
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Why your mac and cheese is way more expensive than last year
Land and food systems professor Dr. Rick Barichello discussed the various factors that affect the price of food items.
National Observer
Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Jeremy Heyl discussed the impact of a micrometeoroid damage on the James Webb Space Telescope.
City News – This Week in Science
B.C. homebuyer protection period announced amid real estate crunch
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the need to modernize the way British Columbians make real estate purchases.
City News
Here's how a merger of 2 major Canadian airlines could affect B.C. travellers
Adjunct professor John Korenic (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on WestJet’s decision to acquire Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines.
Vancouver is Awesome
World’s top physicists to be in B.C. this summer to bring down science’s greatest mystery
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Philip Stamp said discovering the theory of quantum gravity could lead to the possibility of time travel, new quantum devices, or even massive new energy resources tha can help us address climate change
Black Press via Peace Arch News, Kelowna Capital News, West Kelowna News, Surrey Now-Leader, Victoria News, Abbotsford News
U.S. needs a national action plan to stem the tide of plastic pollution
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about the need for the U.S. to reduce plastic pollution as it already has all the tools and knowledge to do so.
The Hill
UBC researcher gets $3M for development of credit-card-sized biomedical sensor
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar won the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award, which includes receiving $3 million to develop a highly compact biomedical sensor.
Glacier Media via Castanet
A closer look: New West embarks on plan to address homelessness
Students from UBC’s school of community and regional planning helped to develop a five-year vision and action plan for addressing homelessness in New Westminster.
New Westminster Record