UBC In The News
Watch out for space junk - it could be deadly
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers, and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley were interviewed.
Dr. Byers: CNN via ABC17, ABC Local News 8
Dr. Boley: CKNW A Little Conversation
Competition limits the ranges of tropical mountain birds
A new UBC zoology study has found species interactions played a much larger role in shaping tropical mountain biodiversity than previously thought.
Earth.com
Double the risk for Russian tennis star speaking out on LGBTQ rights and war in Ukraine
Political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom said the war, in Russian president Vladimir Putin’s eyes, is as much about NATO “encroaching” on Russia’s borders as it is about Western values and influence inching closer.
CBC
More ‘pandemic pets’ are ending up in shelters. Is there a fix? Experts weigh in
Curriculum and pedagogy professor Dr. Sandra Scott and UBCO psychology lecturer Dr. Kimberly Kreklewetz discussed the need for humane education before adopting pets.
Global
Banks, big oil and boards: Untangling the relationship between fossil fuels and finance
Dr. Carol Liao (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said that directors who sit on both a bank and fossil fuel company’s board have to be very aware of potential conflicts of interest while following their legal duties to act in the companies’ best long-term interest.
National Observer
Toronto’s airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think
Dr. David Gillen (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed the reasons for delays in Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard (subscription)
'Never seen a virus that behaves this way': Why COVID refuses to give us a break
Dr. Terrance Snutch (Michael Smith Laboratories) gave comments on the mutation rate of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, North Bay Nugget
Fewer Canadians live in unaffordable housing, but issues remain for some
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed the need to rethink zoning as the key for vulnerable populations to access adequate housing.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Powell River Peak
The online abuse and harassment of women in politics must stop
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about how the problem of online abuse is worsening and certain types of abuse are likely to affect women more than men in politics.
The Good Men Project
Indian-origin prof is the first Canadian to win global award for pathbreaking research
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar is the first Canadian to receive the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award, which includes receiving US $2.5 million to develop a highly compact biomedical sensor.
The Hindustan Times
How to throw an inclusive work party all employees can attend
Globe and Mail mentioned UBC’s Equity and Inclusion Office’s checklist for planning accessible events. The office’s interim director of equity, partnership and engagement Dr. Maï Yasué was quoted.
Globe and Mail
Oak Bay residents get training to become on-the-ground 'climate champions'
The Coolkit program, developed by UBC forestry experts and the District of Oak Bay, has launched. This program trains residents to become “climate champions,” implementing climate solutions in their homes, apartment buildings and neighbourhood blocks. Professor emeritus Stephen Sheppard was quoted.
CBC, Black Press via Victoria News, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Peninsula News Review, Sooke News Mirror, Oak Bay News, Saanich News
Can army of new managers help HE tackle big social challenges?
Associate vice-president for equity and inclusion Dr. Arig al Shaibah discussed the professionalization of equality and diversity work in higher education.
Times Higher Education (subscription)