UBC In The News
Two new dragonfly family fossils dating back 50 million years discovered near Princeton
Dr. Bruce Archibald, a curator of paleontology collections at UBC Beaty Biodiversity Museum, discussed the discovery of dragonfly-like fossils in Princeton, B.C.
Glacier Media via Alaska Highway News, Richmond News
Long-term care homes cope with increase of COVID-19 cases
Clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong gave comments on the increase of COVID-19 cases in long-term care homes.
CBC National (6:37 mark), CBC
Which endangered species should we save? Humans face tough choices about what lives — and what dies
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said we’re not losing living species randomly — we’re losing, specifically, species that can’t thrive alongside humans.
CBC
The science of envy in the age of COVID-19
Psychology professor Dr. Jessica Tracy explained the difference between envy and jealousy.
Globe and Mail
Toronto’s airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think
Dr. David Gillen (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed the reasons for delays in Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator (subscription)
Heat wave could 'cripple' emergency services already in crisis, paramedics say
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said more creative solutions need to be explored to prevent people from requiring health care in an extreme heat event.
Global via MSN, Big 101.1FM
'Never seen a virus that behaves this way': Why COVID refuses to give us a break
Dr. Terrance Snutch (Michael Smith Laboratories) gave comments on the future of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Postmedia via National Post, Cold Lake Sun
B.C. Housing admits cooling devices at some housing sites deactivated
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch suggested that people “be proactive and be prepared,” and to watch out for their neighbours and family members during extreme heat events.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Sun smarts: Sunscreen, UV-protective clothing are important elements for safeguarding skin
Dermatology clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed the importance of wearing sunscreen and UV-protective clothing.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, OCanada.com
The surprising benefits of destructive windstorms for forest health
Forestry professor of teaching Dr. Andrew Almas explained the importance of decaying wood to forests’ biodiversity.
Cottage Life
Everything B.C. residents need to know about viewing the Northern Lights
Physics and astronomy master student Raelyn Sullivan gave tips for observing the aurora borealis locally and abroad.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome
Disability rights don’t have to clash with environmental responsibility
PhD candidate Michelle Hewitt (UBCO community engagement, social change and equity) wrote about the regulations on single-use plastics that leave disabled people who rely on plastic straws abandoned by unnecessary eco-ableism.
The Conversation
Man who served 26 years for 1993 B.C. highway slaying awaits word on exoneration
Law lecturer Tamara Levyfound was mentioned about the UBC’s Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Glacier Media via Castanet, Dawson Creek Mirror, North Shore News