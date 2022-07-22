UBC In The News
How raccoons became the ultimate urban survivors
Forestry and zoology professor Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram discussed her research that looks into the intelligence of raccoons.
Quantum scientists create new phase of matter with two time dimensions
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Andrew Potter discussed his research which found a way to keep information moving within a quantum computer without errors using a high-school mathematics lesson and two dimensional time.
Bees ejaculating to death due to severe heatwaves as population in danger
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Alison McAfee (UBC’s Michael Smith Labs) discussed her research which found that male honey bees ejaculate themselves to death in extreme heat.
B.C. researchers hail ‘breakthrough’ in blood-based technology for cancer research
Urologic sciences professor Dr. Alexander Wyatt discussed developing a blood-based technology that’ll allow doctors to determine what form of cancer a patient has and get them on the right treatment sooner.
Prescribing opioids for injury increases risk of future overdose: Fraser Health study
A study co-led by UBC researchers found that giving injured patients opioids to manage pain increases the risk of them going on to have an illicit drug overdose after the prescription. Medicine professor Dr. Ian Pike was quoted.
B.C. expands speculation and vacancy tax into more suburban communities
A UBC Sauder School of Business study led co-written by Dr. Tsur Somerville stated that a review of the speculation and vacancy tax rates should take place in one year.
Two new dragonfly family fossils dating back 50 million years discovered near Princeton
Dr. Bruce Archibald, a curator of paleontology collections at UBC Beaty Biodiversity Museum, discussed the discovery of dragonfly-like fossils in Princeton, B.C.
Clear, detailed communication key to getting Manitoba's youngest vaccinated against COVID-19, experts say
Dr. Devon Greyson (school of population and public health) gave suggestions on public health communications around the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old.
Forget the 8.1%: Here's why inflation has already peaked — maybe
Economics professor Dr. Michael Devereux gave comments on factors of the current inflation.
B.C. will stop holding immigration detainees in provincial jails, citing human rights
Dr. Efrat Arbel (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said there’s no basis in law to hold immigration detainees in correctional facilities, and that the mental health consequences are profound and extreme.
B.C. slaps three-day cooling off period on real estate sales, starts Jan. 1
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) said the homebuyer protection period is something that is long coming and much needed.
Recording breaking temperatures in Europe makes us think how can we be prepared in B.C
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz discussed how we can be prepared for wildfires in B.C.
Supreme Court of Canada upholds first-degree murder verdict for Darren Sundman
Professor of teaching Nikos Harris (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on Supreme Court of Canada’s decision to dismiss an appeal of a lower court decision for Darren Cayley Daniel Sundman for the January 2015 murder of Jordan Taylor McLeod.
Personal risk assessment the new normal for summer travellers
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) commented on the need to assess one’s personal risk when travelling.
UBCO Indigenous Art Intensive makes waves in decolonizing industry
UBCO’s Indigenous Art Intensive program aims to bring together artists from diverse nations to promote and uplift each other’s work, and decolonize a largely European-influenced field. Creative studies and visual arts professor Tania Williard was quoted.
