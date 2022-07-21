UBC In The News
A bipartisan whistleblower bill targets wildlife crime
A UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries study found that the economic costs of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing alone are estimated to be as high as $50 billion annually.
Reuters
Bees ejaculating themselves to death in heat waves: viral story explained
Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, discussed her research which found that male honey bees ejaculate themselves to death in extreme heat.
Newsweek
Bike sharing leads to higher property values: UBC study
Dr. Anming Zhang (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed his new study which shows that bike sharing raises property values, and is beneficial to homeowners who aren’t within close walking distance of subway stations.
The Sun (Malaysia)
Fossils related to the modern dragonfly discovered in Princeton, B.C.
Dr. Bruce Archibald, a curator of paleontology collections at UBC Beaty Biodiversity Museum, discussed the discovery of dragonfly-like fossils in Princeton, B.C.
CBC Daybreak South (1:29:18 mark)
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said climate change is bringing the threat of heat illness to a growing number of Canadians.
CTV via ABC17
Drastic ocean level fluctuations impact intertidal species
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the impact of extreme heat on intertidal animals.
Ha-Shilth-Sa via Yahoo
B.C. weather creating perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes
Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Daniel Peach explained how climate change has affected the mosquito population in B.C.
Daily Hive
The greatest lessons in allyship came from my mother
Medicine adjunct professor Dr. John Izzo wrote about Blueprint, a UBC nonprofit organization that aims to enhance men’s positive contribution to communities.
Good Men Project
Hackathons should be renamed to avoid negative connotations
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) co-wrote about the need to rename hackathons to avoid negative connotations.
The Conversation via National Post
Creating a virtual world to help young people engage in climate action
PhD candidate Grace Nosek (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed creating a virtual immersive story experience for youths to come together and take climate action.
CBC All Points West
Okanagan Guitar Festival
Music sessional lecturer Alec Pearson discussed why he started the Okanagan Guitar Festival.
CBC Daybreak South (1:47:10 mark)