UBC In The News
What goes up must come down: Study looks at risk of orbital debris casualties
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers, and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley were mentioned.
Space.com
Bees observed 'ejaculating' themselves to death due to severe heat
Research by Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, found that male honey bees ejaculate themselves to death in extreme heat.
Nature World News
What will it cost to keep wild salmon in B.C.'s Fraser River?
A UBC study found that 85 per cent of the Lower Fraser’s salmon habitat has been lost since the 1850s. Forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin was mentioned.
Glacier Media via Delta Optimist, North Shore News, New Westminster Record
Family physician on children's vaccines
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and how to get kids ready for the vaccine.
CBC Vancouver
How cities can adapt to extreme heat
Forestry professor Dr. Melissa McHale explained how cities can adapt to extreme heat while heat waves impact cities around the world.
CBC On the Coast, CBC Radio West (1:05:33 mark)
The first version of Puerto de Ideas Biobío put your focus on nature
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the concept of “infinity fish,” which focuses on the benefits of having restored marine ecosystems to sustain ocean and fishery resources.
El Mercurio (subscription)
Cottage mortgages jump as Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 2.5 per cent
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the real estate market seeing slower sales volume.
Cottage Life
Time is likely the best antidote to airport congestion
Adjunct professor John Korenic (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on airport congestion.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver
How climate storytelling helps people navigate complexity and find solutions
Chemical engineering professor Dr. Naoko Ellis, and language and literacy education professor Dr. Derek Gladwin wrote about storytelling as a tool to create accessible frameworks to make decisions and act against climate change.
The Conversation