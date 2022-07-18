UBC In The News
How technology is helping one sport monitor the effects of concussion
BBC featured UBC research utilizing a smart mouthguard to monitor the effects of concussion in hockey. UBC researchers Dr. Adam Clansey (department of mechanical engineering) and Dr. Alex Rauscher (department of pediatrics) and Thunderbirds men’s hockey head coach Sven Butenschon were interviewed.
BBC (subscription only outside the U.K.)
What a post-Roe America means for the future of virtual abortion care
Research by obstetrics and gynaecology clinical professor Dr. Roopan Gill and family practice professor Dr. Wendy Norman found that virtual abortion care has made accessing the procedure easier and safer for many.
Fortune (subscription)
Healthy ways to cope after a break-up
Nursing professor and men’s health research program director Dr. John Oliffe and researcher Mary T. Kelly discussed their research which found that men can be resourceful and resilient as they work their way through a break-up.
Earth.com, CHQR Afternoons with Rob Breakenridge
UBC researcher travels around the world to learn more about jellyfish
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Jessica Schaub was interviewed about travelling around the world to study jellyfish.
CBC On the Coast
Could a Roe v. Wade-style reversal of abortion rights happen in Canada?
Media mentioned a report led by clinical professor emerita Dr. Dorothy Shaw and family practice professor Dr. Wendy Norman which found that many people remain in the dark about abortion policy, including how to get one.
The Conversation via Toronto Star
Air pollution leads to thousands of deaths each year: study
A study led by Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) found that exposure to air pollution in Canada is leading to nearly 8,000 deaths per year.
City News (Vancouver), City News (Edmonton)
Turbulence on the ground at Toronto’s Pearson Airport
Dr. Tae Hoon Oum (UBC Sauder School of Business) said much of Canada’s travel woes is due to the airport’s handling capacities.
New York Times (subscription)
Did nature heal during the pandemic ‘anthropause’?
Zoology professor Dr. Kaitlyn Gaynor gave comments on many species moving into new habitats as pandemic lockdowns changed “the landscape of fear.”
New York Times (subscription)
Joe Biden risks impeachment if democrats lose both house and senate
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk gave comments on the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden being impeached.
Newsweek
A major solar storm could strike Earth, causing an outage bigger than the one caused by Rogers last week
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers discussed what a major solar storm could mean for Earth and how we can be better prepared for it.
CHED Mid-Morning with Shaye Ganam (19:28 mark)
Hackathons should be renamed to avoid negative connotations
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) co-wrote about why we need to rename hackathons to avoid negative connotations.
The Conversation
Canada is foolish to snub international graduate students and scholars
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon co-wrote about international students being ideal candidates for settlement in Canada and their contribution to Canada’s prosperity.
The Conversation
The online abuse and harassment of women in politics must stop
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about how the problem of online abuse is worsening and certain types of abuse are likely to affect women more than men in politics.
Georgia Straight
UBCO Indigenous Art Intensive makes waves in decolonizing industry
UBCO’s Indigenous Art Intensive program aims to bring together artists from diverse nations to promote and uplift each other’s work, and decolonize a largely European-influenced field. Creative studies and visual arts professor Tania Williard was quoted.
Indiginews
Vernon invited to participate in UBC-SenseNet ultra-early warning wildland fire research project
UBC is organizing a research program that would use emergent technology for the early detection and reporting of wildfires in Vernon.
Castanet
UBCO hosts first-ever week long social and economic change lab
UBCO is hosting the first-ever Social and Economic Change Laboratory at the Kelowna Innovation Centre from July 16 to 22.
Castanet
Santa Ono to leave UBC presidency in October 2022
UBC president Dr. Santa J. Ono has announced he is moving on to assume the presidency of the University of Michigan.
Associated Press via Vancouver Island Free Daily, Canadian Press via Vancouver is Awesome