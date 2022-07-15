UBC In The News
Space rocket debris could soon turn deadly
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers, and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley were quoted.
Earth.com, Sing Tao, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Pique Newsmagazine, Black Press via Today in BC, Lake Cowichan Gazette, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, West Kelowna News, Victoria News
Air pollution leading to almost 8,000 Canadian deaths per year, says study
A study led by Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) found that exposure to air pollution in Canada is leading to nearly 8,000 deaths per year.
Glacier Media via Pique Newsmagazine, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Richmond News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Coast Reporter
UBC’s Therapeutics Initiative recommending doctors write exercise prescriptions for their patients
Member of UBC’s Therapeutics Initiative Dr. Josh Levin discussed the benefits of physical activity and a framework for healthcare professionals on how to begin implementing prescriptions for patients.
CBC Early Edition, CHEK
Kids especially vulnerable to air pollution and effects of climate change, says influential medical journal
Forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk commented on the need to invest more than money into assessing why trees are important in urban environments.
CBC
B.C. COVID modelling: Omicron wave may increase hospitalizations in July
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on COVID-19 case counts and the spread of the Omicron BA.5 variant.
City News (Vancouver), Funny 1040AM
‘We can exhale a little bit’: Health Canada authorizes Moderna COVID vaccine for kids under five
Dr. Devon Greyson (school of population and public health) commented on Health Canada’s approval of the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between six months and five years old.
Toronto Star
Bank of Canada interest rate hike turns up heat on Metro Vancouver rental market
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed the impact of Bank of Canada interest rate hike on Vancouver’s rental market.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Mom files rights complaint alleging hospital ‘fat shaming’
Midwifery researcher Dr. Dana Solomon said while there’s evidence of correlation between BMI and more difficult pregnancy outcomes, that doesn’t mean BMI and complications are causally linked.
The Tyee via Delta Optimist, Castanet
'Best sign of hope': Female newborns a positive sign on World Orca Day
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) gave comments on the population of southern resident killer whales.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Richmond News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist
Research and patient services need to reflect that Canadians from diverse communities are living with dementia
Medicine vice dean of education and clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong co-wrote about the need for empathy, better representation and a broader set of data to help care for all Canadians living with dementia.
The Conversation via Yahoo