UBC experts on B.C. Court of Appeal’s ruling against private health care

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed a case challenging the constitutionality of the province’s health care laws that prohibit private health care clinics. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca
Cell: 780-965-2220
Interview language(s): English
- Public health, health policy development, medical law, emergency medicine (prior to attending medical school, Dr. Curry obtained a law degree from UBC)
*Limited availability Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Dr. Steve Morgan
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
Cell: 604-657-0172
Interview language(s): English
- Public health, health policy, health economics, health system financing, health care spending, Canadian medicare
*Not available Friday afternoon and evening