Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on B.C. Court of Appeal’s ruling against private health care Media Advisories

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed a case challenging the constitutionality of the province’s health care laws that prohibit private health care clinics. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Michael Curry

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Cell: 780-965-2220

Interview language(s): English

Public health, health policy development, medical law, emergency medicine (prior to attending medical school, Dr. Curry obtained a law degree from UBC)

*Limited availability Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Dr. Steve Morgan

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

Cell: 604-657-0172

Interview language(s): English

Public health, health policy, health economics, health system financing, health care spending, Canadian medicare

*Not available Friday afternoon and evening