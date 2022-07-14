UBC In The News

Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study

A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor and lead author Dr. Michael Byers was quoted.
Psilocybin microdoses associated with better mental health and mood: UBC Okanagan study

A study co-authored by UBCO psychology professor Dr. Zach Walsh found that taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms can improve mood and mental health.
Industry partnership provides a boost in UBCO battery research

UBCO received funding from industry partner Fenix Advanced Materials to develop a smaller, longer-lasting battery to power EVs. Engineering professor Dr. Jian Liu was quoted.
Canada’s offer to ship LNG to Europe

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the climate change implications of Canada’s offer to export natural gas to Europe,
New telescope data will help B.C. scientists search for extraterrestrial life

Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Harvey Richer discussed using the James Webb Space Telescope to study ancient cluster of stars within the Milky Way galaxy and searching for evidence of life.
Mom files rights complaint alleging hospital ‘fat shaming’

Midwifery researcher Dr. Dana Solomon while there’s evidence of correlation between BMI and more difficult pregnancy outcomes, that doesn’t mean BMI and complications are causally linked.
Getting more people boosted

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed getting people boosted with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vitamin D deficiency may be linked to an increased risk of dementia, study says

Medicine vice dean of education and clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong gave comments on a study which found a low level of vitamin D is associated with an increased risk of dementia and stroke.
B.C., U.S. astronomers detect radio 'heartbeat' billions of light-years from Earth

Physics and astronomy postdoctoral fellow Dr. Bradley Meyers gave comments on detecting radio pulses from deep space.
A major solar storm can strike Earth. We need to be ready

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers discussed why we need to be prepare for a major solar storm.
Santa Ono to leave UBC presidency in October 2022

UBC president Dr. Santa J. Ono has announced he is moving on to assume the presidency of the University of Michigan.
