Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study

A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor and lead author Dr. Michael Byers was quoted.

