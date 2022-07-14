UBC In The News
Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor and lead author Dr. Michael Byers was quoted.
Psilocybin microdoses associated with better mental health and mood: UBC Okanagan study
A study co-authored by UBCO psychology professor Dr. Zach Walsh found that taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms can improve mood and mental health.
Industry partnership provides a boost in UBCO battery research
UBCO received funding from industry partner Fenix Advanced Materials to develop a smaller, longer-lasting battery to power EVs. Engineering professor Dr. Jian Liu was quoted.
Canada’s offer to ship LNG to Europe
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the climate change implications of Canada’s offer to export natural gas to Europe,
New telescope data will help B.C. scientists search for extraterrestrial life
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Harvey Richer discussed using the James Webb Space Telescope to study ancient cluster of stars within the Milky Way galaxy and searching for evidence of life.
Getting more people boosted
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed getting people boosted with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vitamin D deficiency may be linked to an increased risk of dementia, study says
Medicine vice dean of education and clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong gave comments on a study which found a low level of vitamin D is associated with an increased risk of dementia and stroke.
B.C., U.S. astronomers detect radio 'heartbeat' billions of light-years from Earth
Physics and astronomy postdoctoral fellow Dr. Bradley Meyers gave comments on detecting radio pulses from deep space.
A major solar storm can strike Earth. We need to be ready
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers discussed why we need to be prepare for a major solar storm.
Santa Ono to leave UBC presidency in October 2022
UBC president Dr. Santa J. Ono has announced he is moving on to assume the presidency of the University of Michigan.
