Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash

UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers

Jul 14, 2022    |   For more information, contact Brett Goldhawk

Health Canada announced today that it has approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between six months and five years old, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Devon Greyson
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Parental vaccine decision-making, vaccine hesitancy and confidence, vaccine information and communication

*with enquiry please include topic, deadline and media outlet

Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

  • Pediatric infectious disease expert

*Limited availability Thursday

Contact

Brett Goldhawk
UBC Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 778-952-7858
Email: Brett.Goldhawk@ubc.ca