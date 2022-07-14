Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers Media Advisories

Health Canada announced today that it has approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between six months and five years old, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Devon Greyson

Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Parental vaccine decision-making, vaccine hesitancy and confidence, vaccine information and communication

*with enquiry please include topic, deadline and media outlet

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Pediatric infectious disease expert

*Limited availability Thursday