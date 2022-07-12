UBC In The News
Ten per cent chance falling rockets will hit someone in next decade
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor and lead author Dr. Michael Byers was quoted.
New Scientist, Cosmos Magazine
Diminishing Chinook salmon population impacting killer whales
A new study led by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
KCBS Radio, CBC As It Happens (26:53 mark)
Regular tiny doses of psychedelic mushroom found to improve mood, mental health
A study co-authored by UBCO psychology professor Dr. Zach Walsh found that taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms can improve mood and mental health.
Castanet, The Independent (subscription) via Yahoo
The BA.5 subvariant is fuelling another COVID wave
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on Omicron BA.5 variant case counts and avoiding COVID-19 reinfections.
CBC via SingTao
How will ‘managed retreat’ fit into Canada’s climate-change adaptation plans? Communities face hard choices in any scenario
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman commented on reframing the conversation around post-disaster retreat planning.
Globe and Mail
‘Yesterday’s gone’: Balancing preservation and development in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown
History professor Dr. Henry Yu gave comments on the preservation and development of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown.
Global
Privacy in the metaverse
Computer science professor Dr. Robert Xiao explained why it’s so important to keep your information private.
Global
B.C.’s sea life is bouncing back, slowly, after the 2021 heat dome
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) and zoology professor Dr. Chris Harley and PhD student Amelia Hesketh discussed studying the impacts of heatwaves on marine life and fisheries in B.C.
The Narwhal
Virtual reality can support and enhance outdoor environmental education
Geography PhD candidate Micheal Jerowsky co-wrote about how VR and AR can support and enhance environmental education while contributing to students’ well-being.
The Conversation via Yahoo