UBC In The News

Warming trends: carbon-neutral concrete, climate-altered menus and Olympic skiing in Vanuatu

An Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries study found that restaurants will probably serve more squid in the future due to warming waters. Dr. William Cheung was quoted.
What B.C. researchers think robots can learn from therapists

Computer science PhD student Paul Bucci discussed his research that looks into how robots can be used in therapy to help comfort humans.
Not a ‘uniform experience’: Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada

Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarah Munro discussed how to increase awareness of abortion services.
E. coli a growing concern for some Vancouver residents

Medicine professor Dr. Brett Finlay (Michael Smith Laboratories) said more heavy rains and flooding will contribute to greater levels of E. coli in Vancouver beaches.
How Shinzo Abe’s ‘three arrows’ vision revitalized a withering Japanese economy

Geography professor emeritus Dr. David Edgington commented on the legacy of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Consider the octopus

Adjunct professor Victoria Shroff (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on the future of animal law.
Canada studies legal risk to abortion providers who treat visiting Americans

Lecturer Dr. Robert Russo (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said that criminal action against Canadian abortion providers is “very unlikely” as a state’s laws likely won’t hold a lot of power overseas.
Surrey woman says she had miscarriage at hospital after doctor told her to go home

Emergency medicine clinical professor Dr. Anthony Fong said the most important thing in a miscarriage is the mother’s safety.
B.C. offers fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses this summer—but discourages uptake until fall

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about Omicron BA.5 variant case counts and avoiding COVID-19 reinfections.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say

Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan commented on how rising inflation will affect many segments of the population.
'Easier to get high than get help': How a gutsy young rural B.C. doctor helped change that in Hope

UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich discussed solutions to better support rural patients and doctors.
A Canadian guide to lowering your carbon footprint

Professor Dr. Simon Donner (department of geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) and geography PhD candidate Seth Wynes was quoted about lowering one’s carbon footprint.
B.C. residents left behind as experts urge Canadians to get boosted again before fall

Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach discussed vaccinating against the latest COVID-19 variants.
Some medical schools in Canada face cadaver shortage

Medicine professor of teaching Dr. Olusegun Oyedele discussed the importance of human cadavers as key teaching tools for future doctors and dentists.
Will Kelowna be Western Canada's next big and tall city?

UBCO is planning to build a mixed-use tower for its downtown Kelowna campus.
B.C. woman to celebrate birthday with 100-km ultra marathon fundraiser for Special Olympics

Education undergraduate student Kalyn Head will mark her 25th birthday with a fundraiser 100-km run from Chilliwack to Vancouver.
UBCO nursing students collecting used smartphones for HOPE Outreach

UBCO nursing students Lainey Thur, Melissa Silvia and Jacey McQueen conducted a cell phone drive to help out the marginalized population in Kelowna.
