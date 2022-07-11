UBC In The News
Warming trends: carbon-neutral concrete, climate-altered menus and Olympic skiing in Vanuatu
An Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries study found that restaurants will probably serve more squid in the future due to warming waters. Dr. William Cheung was quoted.
Inside Climate News (subscription)
What B.C. researchers think robots can learn from therapists
Computer science PhD student Paul Bucci discussed his research that looks into how robots can be used in therapy to help comfort humans.
CTV
Not a ‘uniform experience’: Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarah Munro discussed how to increase awareness of abortion services.
CTV via KRDO
How Shinzo Abe’s ‘three arrows’ vision revitalized a withering Japanese economy
Geography professor emeritus Dr. David Edgington commented on the legacy of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Consider the octopus
Adjunct professor Victoria Shroff (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on the future of animal law.
Globe and Mail
Canada studies legal risk to abortion providers who treat visiting Americans
Lecturer Dr. Robert Russo (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said that criminal action against Canadian abortion providers is “very unlikely” as a state’s laws likely won’t hold a lot of power overseas.
Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard, Niagara Falls Review
Surrey woman says she had miscarriage at hospital after doctor told her to go home
Emergency medicine clinical professor Dr. Anthony Fong said the most important thing in a miscarriage is the mother’s safety.
ICI Radio-Canada
B.C. offers fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses this summer—but discourages uptake until fall
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about Omicron BA.5 variant case counts and avoiding COVID-19 reinfections.
ICI Radio-Canada, Healthing, Capital Daily, Vancouver is Awesome, Global via CKPG Today
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan commented on how rising inflation will affect many segments of the population.
CTV via iHeartRadio
'Easier to get high than get help': How a gutsy young rural B.C. doctor helped change that in Hope
UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich discussed solutions to better support rural patients and doctors.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
A Canadian guide to lowering your carbon footprint
Professor Dr. Simon Donner (department of geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) and geography PhD candidate Seth Wynes was quoted about lowering one’s carbon footprint.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News
B.C. residents left behind as experts urge Canadians to get boosted again before fall
Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach discussed vaccinating against the latest COVID-19 variants.
Castanet, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Will Kelowna be Western Canada's next big and tall city?
UBCO is planning to build a mixed-use tower for its downtown Kelowna campus.
Calgary Herald, Castanet
B.C. woman to celebrate birthday with 100-km ultra marathon fundraiser for Special Olympics
Education undergraduate student Kalyn Head will mark her 25th birthday with a fundraiser 100-km run from Chilliwack to Vancouver.
Black Press via Chilliwack Progress, Rossland News, Surrey Now-Leader, Fernie Free Press, Langley Advance Times, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Kelowna Capital News, Peace Arch News, West Kelowna News, Victoria News, Castlegar News, Abbotsford News
UBCO nursing students collecting used smartphones for HOPE Outreach
UBCO nursing students Lainey Thur, Melissa Silvia and Jacey McQueen conducted a cell phone drive to help out the marginalized population in Kelowna.
Vernon Now