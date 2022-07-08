UBC In The News

'Devastating disease' that impacts young children could be treated with cancer drug: B.C. research

UBC biomedical engineering researchers have found that an existing cancer drug could be used to treat muscular dystrophy. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Farshad Babaeijandaghi and professor Dr. Fabio Rossi were quoted.
CTV via iHeartRadio

What B.C.'s long-term care homes can learn from the pandemic

UBC researchers have produced a new post-COVID report in collaboration with BC Care Providers Association that recommends improvements in long-term care homes to better prepare them for the next pandemic. Nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei was interviewed.
CTVCKNW The Jill Bennett Show, Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeTri-City NewsCoast ReporterRichmond NewsAlaska Highway NewsNew Westminster RecordDelta OptimistSquamish ChiefPique NewsmagazinePrince George Citizen

UBC PhD student takes to trans-national waters to study jellyfish bloom mischief

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Jessica Schaub is travelling around the world to study jellyfish.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital NewsSurrey Now-LeaderKeremeos ReviewAgassiz-Harrison ObserverWest Kelowna NewsPeace Arch NewsMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsHaida Gwaii ObserverAbbotsford NewsCastlegar NewsVictoria News

Can you use rocks to store carbon dioxide?

PhD student Katrin Steinthorsdottir (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed how rocks can store carbon dioxide.
Solve it! For kids

COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals jump by nearly 100, admissions rise for 2nd week

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said the province is in the midst of a third wave of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
CBC via YahooGlobal via Rock101, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome

Amid extreme heat and drought, EU votes for power plan critics call 'greenwashing'

Forestry professor Dr. Robert Guy commented on the western red cedar trees in B.C.
CBC

Surrey woman says she had miscarriage at hospital after doctor told her to go home

Emergency medicine clinical professor Dr. Anthony Fong said the most important thing in miscarriage is to make sure that there’s no life-threatening bleed happening and that there are no other complications.
CBC

Memo reveals how feds are trying to keep 2 Billion Trees program on track

Forestry professor of teaching Dr. Andrew Almas commented the federal government’s yearly planting goals.
National Observer

Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada

Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarah Munro discussed how to increase awareness of abortion services.
CTV via KESQ

B.C. residents left behind as experts urge Canadians to get boosted again before fall

Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach discussed vaccinating against the latest COVID-19 variants.
Glacier Media via North Shore NewsBurnaby NowTri-City NewsDawson Creek MirrorSquamish ChiefAlaska Highway NewsPrince George CitizenRichmond NewsPique NewsmagazineNew Westminster RecordCoast Reporter

New documentary "Seizing Hope" premieres

Neurology professor Dr. Judy Illes was interviewed about producing a new documentary, Seizing Hope, which is about treating people living with drug-resistant epilepsy.
CBC On the Coast

How universities are helping us manage and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic

Universities Canada featured biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis for his work on lipid nanoparticles, which helped lay the groundwork for COVID-19 vaccines.
Universities Canada