UBC In The News
'Devastating disease' that impacts young children could be treated with cancer drug: B.C. research
UBC biomedical engineering researchers have found that an existing cancer drug could be used to treat muscular dystrophy. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Farshad Babaeijandaghi and professor Dr. Fabio Rossi were quoted.
CTV via iHeartRadio
What B.C.'s long-term care homes can learn from the pandemic
UBC researchers have produced a new post-COVID report in collaboration with BC Care Providers Association that recommends improvements in long-term care homes to better prepare them for the next pandemic. Nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei was interviewed.
CTV, CKNW The Jill Bennett Show, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Coast Reporter, Richmond News, Alaska Highway News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen
UBC PhD student takes to trans-national waters to study jellyfish bloom mischief
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Jessica Schaub is travelling around the world to study jellyfish.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, Surrey Now-Leader, Keremeos Review, Agassiz-Harrison Observer, West Kelowna News, Peace Arch News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Haida Gwaii Observer, Abbotsford News, Castlegar News, Victoria News
Can you use rocks to store carbon dioxide?
PhD student Katrin Steinthorsdottir (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed how rocks can store carbon dioxide.
Solve it! For kids
COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals jump by nearly 100, admissions rise for 2nd week
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said the province is in the midst of a third wave of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
CBC via Yahoo, Global via Rock101, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome
Amid extreme heat and drought, EU votes for power plan critics call 'greenwashing'
Forestry professor Dr. Robert Guy commented on the western red cedar trees in B.C.
CBC
Surrey woman says she had miscarriage at hospital after doctor told her to go home
Emergency medicine clinical professor Dr. Anthony Fong said the most important thing in miscarriage is to make sure that there’s no life-threatening bleed happening and that there are no other complications.
CBC
Memo reveals how feds are trying to keep 2 Billion Trees program on track
Forestry professor of teaching Dr. Andrew Almas commented the federal government’s yearly planting goals.
National Observer
B.C. residents left behind as experts urge Canadians to get boosted again before fall
Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach discussed vaccinating against the latest COVID-19 variants.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Dawson Creek Mirror, Squamish Chief, Alaska Highway News, Prince George Citizen, Richmond News, Pique Newsmagazine, New Westminster Record, Coast Reporter
New documentary "Seizing Hope" premieres
Neurology professor Dr. Judy Illes was interviewed about producing a new documentary, Seizing Hope, which is about treating people living with drug-resistant epilepsy.
CBC On the Coast
How universities are helping us manage and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic
Universities Canada featured biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis for his work on lipid nanoparticles, which helped lay the groundwork for COVID-19 vaccines.
Universities Canada