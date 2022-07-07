UBC In The News

Weight loss among endangered orcas off West Coast sparks concern

A new study led by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Globe and Mail

How Communist Party membership and state-sector jobs became fashionable choices for young Chinese

A study co-led by sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian looked at the incomes of people around China in March and April 2020 and compared them with their income levels before COVID-19 pandemic.
South China Morning Post (subscription) via Yahoo (Singapore)

Mapping the neighbourhoods of the gut microbiome

Dr. Carolina Tropini (department of microbiology and immunology; school of biomedical engineering) discussed studying the neighbourhoods of the gut microbiome.
The Scientist Magazine

Scientists discover a new species of giant water lily that can grow up to 3 metres wide

Botany professor Dr. Sean Graham said giant water lilies have been iconic attractions in botanical gardens since Victorian times, when they were used to attract royal patronage.
CBC

Preparing for another wave of Omicron

Mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs discussed the uptick in Omicron variant cases.
Global

First COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children in Canada could be approved this month

UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant gave comments on vaccine rollouts for children.
CTV

Vancouver charges some of the highest development fees among major cities: Study

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on development fees in Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

‘It smelled like death’: One year after the heat dome killed billions of marine animals, scientists watch for signs of life

Zoology PhD students Amelia Hesketh and Fiona Beaty, and professor Dr. Chris Harley discussed the effects of climate change on marine animals.
Capital Daily

What is next for the post-Horgan B.C. NDP?

Political science professor Dr. Allan Tupper commented on the fact that B.C. NDP and B.C. Liberals will have selected new leaders in 2022.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeNew Westminster RecordCastanetPrince George CitizenPowell River PeakCoast ReporterPique NewsmagazineSquamish Chief

Why earning a living as a hospital physician in B.C. is no simple operation

Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) discussed the potential for different hospitals to provide incentives for doctors through compensation.
Glacier Media via Squamish ChiefDelta OptimistRichmond NewsVancouver is AwesomeBurnaby NowTri-City NewsCoast Reporter

A visit to the spinal cord research centre ICORD

ICORD principal investigator and kinesiology professor Dr. Andrea Bundon was interviewed about the Yuel Family Physical Activity Research Centre, which aims to improve the quality of life for people living with spinal cord injuries.
CBC North by Northwest (21:53 mark)