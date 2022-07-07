UBC In The News
Weight loss among endangered orcas off West Coast sparks concern
A new study led by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Globe and Mail
How Communist Party membership and state-sector jobs became fashionable choices for young Chinese
A study co-led by sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian looked at the incomes of people around China in March and April 2020 and compared them with their income levels before COVID-19 pandemic.
South China Morning Post (subscription) via Yahoo (Singapore)
Mapping the neighbourhoods of the gut microbiome
Dr. Carolina Tropini (department of microbiology and immunology; school of biomedical engineering) discussed studying the neighbourhoods of the gut microbiome.
The Scientist Magazine
Scientists discover a new species of giant water lily that can grow up to 3 metres wide
Botany professor Dr. Sean Graham said giant water lilies have been iconic attractions in botanical gardens since Victorian times, when they were used to attract royal patronage.
CBC
Preparing for another wave of Omicron
Mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs discussed the uptick in Omicron variant cases.
Global
First COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children in Canada could be approved this month
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant gave comments on vaccine rollouts for children.
CTV
Vancouver charges some of the highest development fees among major cities: Study
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on development fees in Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘It smelled like death’: One year after the heat dome killed billions of marine animals, scientists watch for signs of life
Zoology PhD students Amelia Hesketh and Fiona Beaty, and professor Dr. Chris Harley discussed the effects of climate change on marine animals.
Capital Daily
What is next for the post-Horgan B.C. NDP?
Political science professor Dr. Allan Tupper commented on the fact that B.C. NDP and B.C. Liberals will have selected new leaders in 2022.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, New Westminster Record, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Powell River Peak, Coast Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine, Squamish Chief
Why earning a living as a hospital physician in B.C. is no simple operation
Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) discussed the potential for different hospitals to provide incentives for doctors through compensation.
Glacier Media via Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Richmond News, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Coast Reporter
A visit to the spinal cord research centre ICORD
ICORD principal investigator and kinesiology professor Dr. Andrea Bundon was interviewed about the Yuel Family Physical Activity Research Centre, which aims to improve the quality of life for people living with spinal cord injuries.
CBC North by Northwest (21:53 mark)