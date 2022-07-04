UBC In The News
Boaters, sightseers told to keep distance from southern resident orcas deemed ‘vulnerable’
Media mentioned a new study by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries which found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Seattle Times, News Tribune
130-year-old menus show how climate change affects what we eat
An Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries study found that restaurants will serve more squid in the future due to warming waters. Professor Dr. William Cheung and undergraduate student John-Paul Ng were mentioned.
Hakai Magazine via Wired
National symbol or national pest? Abundant Canada geese populations a threat to ecosystems, research finds
A new UBC study found that non-native Canada geese are overpopulating the banks of the Fraser River and consuming vegetation that’s critical to the waterway ecosystem and salmon populations. Forestry master student Dominic Janus was quoted.
CBC via Yahoo
UBC researcher planning jellyfish world tour
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Jessica Schaub is travelling around the world to study jellyfish.
CTV via Virgin Radio 94.5
To indict Trump or run against him? That's Democrats' toughest question
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on how indictments against former U.S. president Donald Trump would affect Democrats’ political campaigns against him and his Republican supporters.
Newsweek
Biologist finds behemoth tree in North Vancouver nearly as wide as a Boeing 747 airplane cabin
Forestry professor Robert Guy said red cedar trees have been showing more signs of distress in recent years than other species in times of drought.
CBC
Omicron cousin BA.5 predicted to cause nearly 70 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Canada Day
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on potential COVID-19 omicron BA.5 variant case counts.
Capital Daily, Canadian Press via CTV, Toronto Star, CP24
Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Curry commented on Canada’s proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada.
Canadian Press via Hamilton Spectator, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, St. Albert Today
'Rigged political circus': NDP, experts pan Alberta report on 'safe supply' of drugs
Medicine professor Dr. Thomas Kerr gave comments on a report from Alberta’s select special committee to examine safe supply.
CTV via iHeartRadio
Photographing Vancouver’s nudis
Dr. Christopher Harley (department of zoology; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed why there are many species of nudibranchs.
The Tyee
The story of Canada’s journalism startups
School of journalism, writing, and media professors Dr. Mary Lynn Young and Dr. Alfred Hermida wrote about the impact of The Conversation Canada.
The Conversation via City News (Halifax)
Cadavers needed: B.C. university dealing with decline in donation
UBC is seeking more body donations to help students learn about anatomy and prepare them for careers as future doctors and dentists. Medicine professors Dr. Edwin Moore and medical student Armaghan Alam were interviewed.
CTV (Vancouver)
Young epilepsy patient has rare brain surgery to fight for her life
Neurology professor Dr. Judy Illes and affiliate professor Dr. Patrick McDonald produced a new documentary, Seizing Hope, about treating people living with drug-resistant epilepsy.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun
Indigenous youth in ‘B.C.’ empowering youth to brainstorm clean water solutions
UBC-based RESEAU Centre for Mobilizing Innovation is hosting the Indigenous Youth Potable Water Innovation Challenge, which will award $15,000 to groups of youth that come up with water solutions in their own communities.
Indiginews
Universities, health authority open medical research centre in Prince George
UBC Medicine in partnership with UNBC and Northern Health have established the Northern Centre for Clinical Research, a new research centre to build northern clinical and medical life sciences research.
Black Press via Terrace Standard, Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal, Yahoo
Canada’s fastest-growing region flexes real estate muscle
UBCO is planning to build a mixed-use tower for its downtown Kelowna campus.
Business in Vancouver
UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal receives 2022 Sandra Banner Student Award for Leadership
Medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sacha has won the 2022 Sandra Banner Student Award for Leadership, which recognizes the exceptional leadership of medical students.
Indo-Canadian Voice