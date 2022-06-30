UBC In The News
Purdue Canada agrees to pay $150-million over opioid harms
The Globe and Mail mentioned a 2015 study by UBC medicine researchers which found that pharmaceutical opioids appeared to be overprescribed in some regions of the province, in correlation with higher rates of overdose and death.
Globe and Mail
Aquaculture drives aquatic food yields to new high
Japan Today quoted Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) about overfishing.
Japan Today
No return ticket
Social work professor Dr. Miu Chung Yan commented on the history of emigration from Hong Kong due to political issues.
The Tyee
Should grades matter? Why this teacher is shaking up everything we know about report cards
UBCO physics and data science instructor Dr. Firas Moosvi discussed his experience investigating ways to ease student stress over exams.
Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator (subscription)
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes
Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach discussed the factors that affect mosquito populations.
Black Press via Victoria News, Saanich News, Haida Gwaii Observer, Abbotsford News, Today in BC, Houston Today, Kelowna Capital News, West Kelowna News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow News, Surrey Now-Leader
Cadavers needed: B.C. university dealing with decline in donation
UBC is seeking body donations for its students to learn about anatomy and prepare them for careers as future doctors and dentists.
CTV via Funny 1040AM
Beyond the honeybee: How the elusive rusty-patched bumblebee has inspired efforts to save pollinators
UBCO creative writing professor Nancy Holmes co-led a public initiative called Border Free Bees, which aims to educate people about helping to make bee ecosystems more resilient.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBCO downtown Kelowna tower will aim to invite the public in
UBCO is expanding its presence to downtown Kelowna and released the renderings of its new mixed-use downtown tower.
Castanet
New research centre for clinical trials arrives in Prince George
UBC Medicine in partnership with University of Northern British Columbia and Northern Health have established the Northern Centre for Clinical Research, a new research centre to build northern clinical and medical life sciences research.
Prince George Post, Prince George Citizen, My Prince George Now