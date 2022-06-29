UBC In The News
Resident killer whales aren't eating enough
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture and professor Dr. Villy Christensen discussed a new study which found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Couture: CKNW Mornings with Simi Sara, ICI Radio-Canada Panorama, CBC via Weather Network
Dr. Christensen, Couture: Glacier Media via New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen, Richmond News, Coast Reporter, Pique NewsMagazine, Burnaby Now
Telepresence robot project
Nursing professor Dr. Lillian Hung discussed the telepresence robot project that helps make it easier for seniors in long-term care homes to keep in touch with friends and family.
Accessible Media Inc.
Fishery resources: the ocean increasingly overexploited
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) said we really need to stem the tide of overfishing, if we don’t want to end up with a dead ocean filled with plastics.
Le Monde (subscription)
The temple-mosque conflict: India's contested heritage
History PhD student Manimugdha Sharma gave comments on the Hindu right’s agenda in India.
TRT World
Indigenous fire keepers and ecologists say it's time to light a careful fire to calm wildfires
Forestry professor Dr. William Nikolakis said fire is a tool that was used across the world — it’s just that the practice has been lost in a lot of ways and stopped because of people and property.
CBC via Yahoo
John Horgan's 'mainstream' approach a big part of his legacy as he announces retirement
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier gave comments on B.C. Premier John Horgan’s political legacy.
CBC, CBC On the Coast, ICI Radio-Canada
The village frozen by fire
Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman said B.C. has an opportunity to set a precedent for respecting Indigenous ancestral grounds after a disaster, which is important since natural disasters will strike the province again.
Globe and Mail
Hound found: on the hunt for truffles in British Columbia
Botany associate member Shannon Berch gave comments on cultivating truffles.
Canadian Geographic Travel
There should be concussion safety laws from coast to coast: ‘Waiting for another tragedy makes no sense’
Dr. Marcus Moore (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said he sees potential in national concussion safety legislation.
Toronto Star
Should grades matter? Why this teacher is shaking up everything we know about report cards
UBCO physics and data science instructor Dr. Firas Moosvi discussed his experience investigating ways to ease student stress over exams.
Toronto Star
Better ways to cool down
Dr. Adam Rysanek (school of architecture and landscape architecture) cautioned Canadians about becoming too dependent on air-conditioning.
CKNW Mornings with Simi Sara
Raccoon attacks leave East Vancouver neighbourhood on edge
Forestry PhD student Hannah Griebling commented on raccoons’ intelligence.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How a ‘pragmatic’ Horgan reshaped B.C. NDP’s economic identity
Political science professor Dr. Allan Tupper commented on B.C. Premier John Horgan’s political career.
Business in Vancouver
Indigenous-led supportive housing can be transformative
PhD candidate Lauren Brown (school of community and regional planning) co-wrote about the need to learn from existing Indigenous-led and community-informed models to better address housing disparities.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Some Canadian med schools are running low on a precious resource — cadavers
Medicine professors Dr. Edwin Moore and Dr. Olusegun Oyedele, and medical student Armaghan Alam discussed the importance of human cadavers as key teaching tools for future doctors and dentists.
Alam, Dr. Oyedele: CBC via Yahoo
Alam, Dr. Moore: Global via CFox
Dr. Moore: Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Castanet, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Squamish Chief, North Shore News
Tobacco Plains youth honoured for creating a ‘home away from home’ for Indigenous students at UBC
UBC First Nations language and anthropology graduate Aiyana Twigg won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
Indiginews via Yahoo