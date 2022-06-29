UBC In The News

Resident killer whales aren't eating enough

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture and professor Dr. Villy Christensen discussed a new study which found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Telepresence robot project

Nursing professor Dr. Lillian Hung discussed the telepresence robot project that helps make it easier for seniors in long-term care homes to keep in touch with friends and family.
Fishery resources: the ocean increasingly overexploited

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) said we really need to stem the tide of overfishing, if we don’t want to end up with a dead ocean filled with plastics.
The temple-mosque conflict: India's contested heritage

History PhD student Manimugdha Sharma gave comments on the Hindu right’s agenda in India.
Indigenous fire keepers and ecologists say it's time to light a careful fire to calm wildfires

Forestry professor Dr. William Nikolakis said fire is a tool that was used across the world — it’s just that the practice has been lost in a lot of ways and stopped because of people and property.
John Horgan's 'mainstream' approach a big part of his legacy as he announces retirement

Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier gave comments on B.C. Premier John Horgan’s political legacy.
The village frozen by fire

Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman said B.C. has an opportunity to set a precedent for respecting Indigenous ancestral grounds after a disaster, which is important since natural disasters will strike the province again.
Hound found: on the hunt for truffles in British Columbia

Botany associate member Shannon Berch gave comments on cultivating truffles.
There should be concussion safety laws from coast to coast: ‘Waiting for another tragedy makes no sense’

Dr. Marcus Moore (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said he sees potential in national concussion safety legislation.
Should grades matter? Why this teacher is shaking up everything we know about report cards

UBCO physics and data science instructor Dr. Firas Moosvi discussed his experience investigating ways to ease student stress over exams.
Better ways to cool down

Dr. Adam Rysanek (school of architecture and landscape architecture) cautioned Canadians about becoming too dependent on air-conditioning.
Raccoon attacks leave East Vancouver neighbourhood on edge

Forestry PhD student Hannah Griebling commented on raccoons’ intelligence.
How a ‘pragmatic’ Horgan reshaped B.C. NDP’s economic identity

Political science professor Dr. Allan Tupper commented on B.C. Premier John Horgan’s political career.
Indigenous-led supportive housing can be transformative

PhD candidate Lauren Brown (school of community and regional planning) co-wrote about the need to learn from existing Indigenous-led and community-informed models to better address housing disparities.
Some Canadian med schools are running low on a precious resource — cadavers

Medicine professors Dr. Edwin Moore and Dr. Olusegun Oyedele, and medical student Armaghan Alam discussed the importance of human cadavers as key teaching tools for future doctors and dentists.
Tobacco Plains youth honoured for creating a ‘home away from home’ for Indigenous students at UBC

UBC First Nations language and anthropology graduate Aiyana Twigg won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
