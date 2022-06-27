UBC In The News
Scientists develop electronic skin capable of 'feeling'
UBC engineering researchers are working on creating smart skin that mimics the sensing capabilities of natural skin using ionic skins.
Forbes (Mexico)
Race and pregnancy
A study co-led by UBC’s Birth Place Lab researchers has found that Black, Indigenous and people of colour are more likely to feel pressured into procedures by health providers during pregnancy and birth care. Midwifery professor Dr. Saraswathi Vedam (school of population and public health) was interviewed.
CBC On The Coast
Buddy Up uses friendship to help prevent men from suffering in silence
Globe and Mail mentioned a survey conducted by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association which found that eight per cent of respondents have experienced suicidal thoughts or feelings during the pandemic.
Globe and Mail
130-year-old menus show how climate change is already affecting what we eat
An Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries study found that restaurants will serve more squid in the future due to warming waters. Professor Dr. William Cheung and undergraduate student John-Paul Ng were mentioned.
Hakai Magazine
Canada faces struggles to become abortion safe haven after Roe v. Wade ruling: experts
UBC researchers discussed the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Martha Paynter, medicine resident Dr. Ruth Habte, clinical professor Dr. Regina-Maria Renner and ancient Mediterranean and Near Eastern studies professor of teaching Dr. Tara Mulder were mentioned.
Dr. Habte: Castanet (Kamloops)
Dr. Mulder, Dr. Paynter, Dr. Renner: Glacier Media via North Shore News, Alaska Highway News, Tri-City News, Richmond News
Dr. Paynter: CBC The National, Global, Global National, Global News Morning (Halifax)
Dr. Renner: CBC The World This Weekend (10:45 mark)
Experts caution against becoming ‘air-conditioned society’ as heat waves get hotter
Dr. Adam Rysanek (school of architecture and landscape architecture) and Dr. Rachel White (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) were quoted about finding better ways of managing heat waves.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Hamilton Spectator, CTV, Victoria News
Policy revamp might save lives in next heat dome, but so could community, say experts
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health) discussed the report on last year’s heat dome by the B.C. Coroners Service death review panel.
Canadian Press via Global, MSN, City News, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, Welland Tribune, Times Colonist, Today in BC
B.C. sees spike in critical injuries to youth in government care during pandemic’s first year
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the number of critical injuries sustained by children and youth while in government care.
Globe and Mail
New B.C. sales tax rules go into effect July 1 for online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) said having online marketplaces collect the PST on goods and services closes a loophole in taxation and helps collect tax from sellers abroad.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Burnaby’s heat response plan is a start, but health and climate experts want more
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments on Burnaby’s heat response plan.
Burnaby Beacon
UBC professor analyzes Merritt’s wildfire potential
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed how residents of the city of Merritt can implement wildfire mitigation and resiliency efforts.
Merritt Herald
Glaciers are Western Canada’s best friends. We’ll need them against climate change – just as much as we’ll need each other
Geophysics PhD candidate Sam Anderson (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) wrote about the importance of glaciers in Western Canada to fight climate change.
Globe and Mail