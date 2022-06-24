UBC In The News
UBC wildfire experts calling for more proactive prevention this year
Forestry researchers Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz, Dr. Lori Daniels and Dr. Kira Hoffman discussed the need to start approaching wildfire management the same way we approach other natural disasters.
Dr. Copes-Gerbitz: Global
Pregnant people of colour more likely to get procedures they didn’t consent to, study finds
A study co-led by UBC researchers has found that Black, Indigenous and people of colour are more likely to feel pressured into procedures by health providers during pregnancy and birth care. Midwifery professor Dr. Saraswathi Vedam (school of population and public health) was quoted.
A neglected way to unblock fallopian tubes needs revisiting
Radiology professor Dr. Lindsay Machan discussed fallopian tube recanalization.
How much land is needed to help biodiversity?
Research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) commented on whether the new speculated target of protecting 30 per cent of land coverage by 2030 will be enough to protect species across the globe.
Buyers on P.E.I. still leaning toward trucks despite spiking gas prices
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on why there’s still demand for trucks, SUVs and minivans in Prince Edward Island, despite rapidly increasing gas prices.
'We really want to find a long-term solution': Canada inches toward permanent storage of radioactive waste
Dr. Allison Macfarlane (school of public policy and global affairs) said finding an underground storage spot for radioactive waste is imperative.
Reducing your waste
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed one way to reduce clothing waste.
If you can’t stand the heat: Tips to stay cool in B.C.’s first heat wave of the summer
Medicine professor Dr. Sarah Henderson (school of population and public health) and nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall gave tips to stay cool during heat waves.
Food programs should be part of school
Dr. Jennifer Black (faculty of land and food systems) co-wrote about why B.C.’s next budget should support universal school food programs.
The untold story of Canada’s journalism startups
School of journalism, writing, and media professors Dr. Mary Lynn Young and Dr. Alfred Hermida wrote about the impact of The Conversation Canada, one of many newer digital news organizations in the changing Canadian media landscape.
UBC expanding physical therapy program into Surrey
UBC is opening a new training space in Surrey for its master of physical therapy program. UBC president and vice-chancellor Dr. Santa Ono, and faculty of medicine dean and vice-president of health Dr. Dermot Kelleher were quoted.
