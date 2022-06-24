Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on overturning of Roe v. Wade Media Advisories

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. John Christopoulos

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: john.christopoulos@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

History of abortion in early modern Europe (1500-1700); medical, religious, legal history; history of women, gender and sexuality

Dr. Brigid Dineley

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: brigid.dineley@cw.bc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sexual and reproductive health, health policy and service research, public health, contraception, abortion services and methods, family planning implementation research

Dr. Tara Mulder

Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of Ancient Mediterranean and Near Eastern Studies

Cell: 604-690-2492

Email: tara.mulder@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Abortion in the ancient world, the Hippocratic Oath, Roe v. Wade (especially the use of precedents from history), targeted restrictions on abortion providers, abortion funds

Dr. Leslie Paris

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: leslie.paris@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Historical context of American abortion rights movement, rise of abortion as a national political issue, modern American gender history, modern American social and cultural history, history of American childhood and family life

Dr. Martha Paynter

Postdoctoral Fellow, Contraception and Abortion Research Team, Faculty of Medicine

Cell: 902-292-7082

Email: martha.paynter@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, French

How to access care, history of abortion in Canada, clinical practice as an abortion care provider

*intermittent availability Monday and Wednesday

Dr. Paul Quirk

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-738-6409

Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

U.S. Supreme Court, political implications

Dr. Regina-Maria Renner

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: regina.renner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English