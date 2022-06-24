UBC experts on overturning of Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. John Christopoulos
Associate Professor, Department of History
Email: john.christopoulos@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- History of abortion in early modern Europe (1500-1700); medical, religious, legal history; history of women, gender and sexuality
Dr. Brigid Dineley
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: brigid.dineley@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Sexual and reproductive health, health policy and service research, public health, contraception, abortion services and methods, family planning implementation research
Dr. Tara Mulder
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of Ancient Mediterranean and Near Eastern Studies
Cell: 604-690-2492
Email: tara.mulder@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Abortion in the ancient world, the Hippocratic Oath, Roe v. Wade (especially the use of precedents from history), targeted restrictions on abortion providers, abortion funds
Dr. Leslie Paris
Associate Professor, Department of History
Email: leslie.paris@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Historical context of American abortion rights movement, rise of abortion as a national political issue, modern American gender history, modern American social and cultural history, history of American childhood and family life
Dr. Martha Paynter
Postdoctoral Fellow, Contraception and Abortion Research Team, Faculty of Medicine
Cell: 902-292-7082
Email: martha.paynter@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English, French
- How to access care, history of abortion in Canada, clinical practice as an abortion care provider
*intermittent availability Monday and Wednesday
Dr. Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-738-6409
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- U.S. Supreme Court, political implications
Dr. Regina-Maria Renner
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: regina.renner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Women’s reproductive rights, family planning, contraception, management of undesired pregnancies