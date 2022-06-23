UBC In The News

Shellfish die-off during 2021 heat dome reveals species' climate survival: study

A study co-written by zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that shellfish were victims of a “perfect storm” of factors that contributed to widespread death during the 2021 heat dome.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Beat the bite: expected rise in B.C. mosquitoes calls for preventative practices

Media mentioned zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach’s research that studies the province’s mosquito populations.
Black Press via Vancouver Island Free DailyLake Cowichan GazetteTerrace Standard

‘Keep on loving you!’ Our true appreciation of the power ballad, an art form invented in Illinois

Musicology professor Dr. David Metzer explained the history of the power ballad.
Chicago Tribune

What Klingon and other constructed languages reveal

UBCO linguistic anthropology professor Dr. Christine Schreyer discussed helping people trying to revitalize endangered natural languages.
Sapiens

Should Canada join other countries and take a gas tax holiday?

Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan discussed whether Canada should adopt a tax cut or subsidy for gas prices.
CBC via Yahoo

Does responsible investing have a marketing problem?

Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.
Globe and Mail

The federal government just extended B.C. salmon farm licences. Here’s what you need to know

Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a Liber Ero fellow with UBC Science and researcher with UBC Medicine, commented on the piscine orthoreovirus, or PRV, which has been shown to cause disease in both Atlantic and Chinook salmon.
The Narwhal

OPH responded well to COVID-19 pandemic report finds

Adjunct professor Dr. Paul Gully (school of population and public health) gave comments on Ottawa Public Health’s pandemic response.
City News

Single-use plastic ban a ‘monumental’ step in protecting Canada’s oceans: advocate

Research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) gave comments on new federal regulations aimed at eliminating or restricting harmful single-use plastics.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital NewsPeace Arch NewsSurrey Now-LeaderCastlegar NewsToday in BCMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsWest Kelowna NewsSummerland ReviewVictoria NewsAbbotsford News

Strategic support for B.C. residents needed as central bank works on inflation: experts

Economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli said food price increases we see today are the result of a perfect storm: two years of ongoing shocks to the economy.
Black Press via Victoria NewsNorth Delta ReporterCastlegar NewsPeace Arch NewsMission City RecordRevelstoke Review

B.C. honey bee keepers lost 32% of colonies over winter – which is higher than normal

Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) said he suspects that weather patterns will play an increasingly significant role in honey bee colony loss.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital NewsBoundary Creek TimesPeace Arch NewsCreston Valley AdvanceHouston TodayMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsWest Kelowna NewsTerrace Standard

LIV Golf: Sportwashing vs. the commercial value of public attention

Kinesiology professor Dr. Brian Wilson co-wrote about the LIV as a case study of the “attention economy” in sport.
The Conversation

40 under 40: Charlene Ronquillo

UBCO nursing professor Dr. Charlene Ronquillo was featured as one of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce’s top 40 under 40.
Kelowna Capital News