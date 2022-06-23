UBC In The News
Shellfish die-off during 2021 heat dome reveals species' climate survival: study
A study co-written by zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that shellfish were victims of a “perfect storm” of factors that contributed to widespread death during the 2021 heat dome.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Beat the bite: expected rise in B.C. mosquitoes calls for preventative practices
Media mentioned zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach’s research that studies the province’s mosquito populations.
Black Press via Vancouver Island Free Daily, Lake Cowichan Gazette, Terrace Standard
‘Keep on loving you!’ Our true appreciation of the power ballad, an art form invented in Illinois
Musicology professor Dr. David Metzer explained the history of the power ballad.
Chicago Tribune
What Klingon and other constructed languages reveal
UBCO linguistic anthropology professor Dr. Christine Schreyer discussed helping people trying to revitalize endangered natural languages.
Sapiens
Does responsible investing have a marketing problem?
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.
Globe and Mail
The federal government just extended B.C. salmon farm licences. Here’s what you need to know
Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a Liber Ero fellow with UBC Science and researcher with UBC Medicine, commented on the piscine orthoreovirus, or PRV, which has been shown to cause disease in both Atlantic and Chinook salmon.
The Narwhal
OPH responded well to COVID-19 pandemic report finds
Adjunct professor Dr. Paul Gully (school of population and public health) gave comments on Ottawa Public Health’s pandemic response.
City News
Single-use plastic ban a ‘monumental’ step in protecting Canada’s oceans: advocate
Research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) gave comments on new federal regulations aimed at eliminating or restricting harmful single-use plastics.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, Peace Arch News, Surrey Now-Leader, Castlegar News, Today in BC, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, West Kelowna News, Summerland Review, Victoria News, Abbotsford News
Strategic support for B.C. residents needed as central bank works on inflation: experts
Economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli said food price increases we see today are the result of a perfect storm: two years of ongoing shocks to the economy.
Black Press via Victoria News, North Delta Reporter, Castlegar News, Peace Arch News, Mission City Record, Revelstoke Review
B.C. honey bee keepers lost 32% of colonies over winter – which is higher than normal
Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) said he suspects that weather patterns will play an increasingly significant role in honey bee colony loss.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, Boundary Creek Times, Peace Arch News, Creston Valley Advance, Houston Today, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, West Kelowna News, Terrace Standard
LIV Golf: Sportwashing vs. the commercial value of public attention
Kinesiology professor Dr. Brian Wilson co-wrote about the LIV as a case study of the “attention economy” in sport.
The Conversation
40 under 40: Charlene Ronquillo
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Charlene Ronquillo was featured as one of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce’s top 40 under 40.
Kelowna Capital News