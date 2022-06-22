UBC experts on warmer weekend weather

The first warm spell of summer in southwestern B.C. is expected to bring temperatures of around 30 C and an increased risk of flooding as snow melts. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate and land use change effects on floods and landslides
- Logging and forest practice effects on floods and landslides
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Director, Air Pollution Exposure Lab, Legacy for Airway Health, Centre for Lung Health, VCHRI
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-839-1561
Interview language(s): English
- Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke and/or heat, health effects of heat waves, climate change, wildfire smoke and COVID-19
Dr. Wendy Hall
Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing
Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Impact of heat on sleep quality
Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
Tel: 604-910-9144
Interview language(s): English
- Public health impacts of warmer weather, risk factors and protective strategies for warmer weather
Dr. Melissa McHale
Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: melissa.mchale@ubc.ca
Tel: 604–827–3150
Interview language(s): English
- Urban heating and urban heat mitigation, urban ecology, sustainability and carbon cycle
Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman
Visiting Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)
E-mail: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Flood non-structural mitigation, flood resilience and inclusive governance
Dr. Lorien Nesbitt (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca
Tel: 604–822–3482
Interview language(s): English
- Extreme heat events; urban green (in)equity; urban forestry and social-ecological urban systems, with an emphasis on environmental justice, human health, well-being and climate change
Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems
- Impacts of excess water on slopes and floods
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
Christopher Rodell
Member, Weather Forecast Research Team, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Wildfire smoke forecasting, wildfire growth modelling, wildfire weather forecasting, air pollution/quality
Alexa Tanner
PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Risk perceptions, evacuation, decision making, multi-hazard risks and emergency management
Dr. Kate Weinberger
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: kate.weinberger@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health effects of extreme heat/heat waves