UBC experts on warmer weekend weather Media Advisories

The first warm spell of summer in southwestern B.C. is expected to bring temperatures of around 30 C and an increased risk of flooding as snow melts. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and land use change effects on floods and landslides

Logging and forest practice effects on floods and landslides

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Director, Air Pollution Exposure Lab, Legacy for Airway Health, Centre for Lung Health, VCHRI

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-839-1561

Interview language(s): English

Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke and/or heat, health effects of heat waves, climate change, wildfire smoke and COVID-19

Dr. Wendy Hall

Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing

Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impact of heat on sleep quality

Dr. Sarah Henderson

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Tel: 604-910-9144

Interview language(s): English

Public health impacts of warmer weather, risk factors and protective strategies for warmer weather

Dr. Melissa McHale

Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: melissa.mchale@ubc.ca

Tel: 604–827–3150

Interview language(s): English

Urban heating and urban heat mitigation, urban ecology, sustainability and carbon cycle

Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman

Visiting Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)

E-mail: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Flood non-structural mitigation, flood resilience and inclusive governance

Dr. Lorien Nesbitt (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca

Tel: 604–822–3482

Interview language(s): English

Extreme heat events; urban green (in)equity; urban forestry and social-ecological urban systems, with an emphasis on environmental justice, human health, well-being and climate change

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems

Impacts of excess water on slopes and floods

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Christopher Rodell

Member, Weather Forecast Research Team, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire smoke forecasting, wildfire growth modelling, wildfire weather forecasting, air pollution/quality

Alexa Tanner

PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Risk perceptions, evacuation, decision making, multi-hazard risks and emergency management

Dr. Kate Weinberger

Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: kate.weinberger@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English