UBC experts on National Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Aynur Kadir
Assistant Professor, Department of Asian Studies
Email: aynur.kadir@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Uyghur, Mandarin
- Written and oral Uyghur literature, folklore, music, and culture; filmmaking, curation
- Multimedia exhibition design and community-based collaborative research; Global indigeneity and indigenous media in collaboration with Uyghur China, Coast Salish, and Six Nations Canada; and the safeguarding and revitalization of languages and cultural heritage through digital technology and collaborative initiatives
- Lifeways in Indigenous Asia; production of history to expand the concept of global indigeneity; the impact of grassroots Indigenous movements in creating transnational alliances with other Indigenous groups and non-Indigenous allies; Indigenous activism and diplomacy travelled beyond national borders leading to a better understanding and respect for Indigenous sovereignty and diplomacy
Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)
He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production
Dr. Shannon Leddy (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: shannon.leddy@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Education, The Orange Shirt Project by the department of curriculum and pedagogy, Indigenous education resources, teacher education, anti-racist education, decolonizing education, Indigenizing education, decolonizing curriculum, Indigenous pedagogy
Dr. Shannon Waters (she/her)
Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Assistant’s Cell: 250-737-2020
Email: shannon.waters@viha.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Public health and preventive medicine, maternal/child/family health, mental wellness, connection to the environment, climate change, watershed sustainability, Indigenous sovereignty, environmental stewardship