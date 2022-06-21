Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on National Indigenous Peoples Day Media Advisories

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Aynur Kadir

Assistant Professor, Department of Asian Studies

Email: aynur.kadir@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Uyghur, Mandarin

Written and oral Uyghur literature, folklore, music, and culture; filmmaking, curation

Multimedia exhibition design and community-based collaborative research; Global indigeneity and indigenous media in collaboration with Uyghur China, Coast Salish, and Six Nations Canada; and the safeguarding and revitalization of languages and cultural heritage through digital technology and collaborative initiatives

Lifeways in Indigenous Asia; production of history to expand the concept of global indigeneity; the impact of grassroots Indigenous movements in creating transnational alliances with other Indigenous groups and non-Indigenous allies; Indigenous activism and diplomacy travelled beyond national borders leading to a better understanding and respect for Indigenous sovereignty and diplomacy

*available working hours

Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)

He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production

Dr. Shannon Leddy (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy

Email: shannon.leddy@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Education, The Orange Shirt Project by the department of curriculum and pedagogy, Indigenous education resources, teacher education, anti-racist education, decolonizing education, Indigenizing education, decolonizing curriculum, Indigenous pedagogy

Dr. Shannon Waters (she/her)

Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Assistant’s Cell: 250-737-2020

Email: shannon.waters@viha.ca

Interview language(s): English