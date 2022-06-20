UBC In The News
On the hunt for B.C. mosquitoes
Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach is collecting slapped mosquitoes to study how many mosquito species live in the province and the effects of climate change on them.
Global News Morning, CBC via Yahoo
When is it safest to begin peanut allergy treatment?
Clinical professor Dr. Edmond Chan discussed his study which found that oral immunotherapy can help infants under 12 months old overcome their peanut allergies.
CKNW Weekend Mornings with Raji Sohal
Solving food insecurity issues
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed Solving Food-Climate-Biodiversity project, an international project that aims to solve food security issues.
CKNW Mornings with Simi Sara, Postmedia via Healthing, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Safer supply programs rapidly increased during COVID-19: UBC study
A new UBC medicine study found that access to a safer supply of pharmaceutical-grade alternatives to an increasingly toxic drug supply got a boost during COVID-19. Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Stephanie Glegg was quoted.
Postmedia via Healthing
Appetite-suppressing molecule helps obese mice lose weight
UBCO postdoctoral fellow Dr. Hashim Islam (Exercise Metabolism and Inflammation Lab) said lac-phe may hold genuine therapeutic potential for combating obesity and cardiometabolic disease if it is proven to be a potent regulator of appetite and food intake.
New Scientist
Here's why some scientists want to change how we talk about monkeypox
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) and professor Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) commented on renaming the monkeypox virus.
CBC
Campaign to curb clothing waste reaches Metro Vancouver residents, review shows, but recycling will get harder
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao gave comments on reducing clothing waste.
CBC
'We really want to find a long-term solution': Canada inches toward permanent storage of radioactive waste
Dr. Allison Macfarlane (school of public policy and global affairs) said finding an underground storage spot for radioactive waste is imperative.
Postmedia via National Post, Healthing
The data shows taxing empty homes works
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed the results of the review on speculation and vacancy tax.
The Tyee
Diversifying B.C.’s supply chain crucial to combat negative impact of extreme weather
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Babak Tosarkani said profitability was the main objective when setting up supply chains, but now, we need to develop a resilient supply chain, even if it isn’t as efficient.
Black Press via Today in BC, Kelowna Capital News, Saanich News, North Delta Reporter, Penticton Western News, Peace Arch News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Castlegar News
Online sessions with therapy dogs can help students feel less stressed
UBCO education professor Dr. John-Tyler Binfet wrote about how online sessions with therapy dogs can help students feel less stressed.
The Conversation
Canada has an opportunity to exert influence in Latin America
Dr. Maxwell Cameron (department of political science; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about why Canada must pursue an active role in Latin America.
Open Canada
When health care goes wrong: It’s time for transparency in patient safety
Family practice adjunct professor Dr. Carolyn Canfield, nursing professor Dr. Nelly Oelke and PhD student Allison Kooijman co-wrote about transparency in patient safety.
The Conversation via National Post
21 Canadian books to get your dad for Father's Day
CBC Books featured Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies scholar Ian Williams’ book, Disorientation, as a gift recommendation for Father’s Day.
CBC Books