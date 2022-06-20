Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Canada’s regulation of single-use plastics Media Advisories

Today, the federal government published new regulations prohibiting certain single-use plastics to reduce plastic waste and pollution. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Juan José Alava (he/him)

Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and Principal Investigator, Ocean Pollution Research Unit

Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Microplastic and plastic marine pollution, ocean pollution, pollutants in the marine food web

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cell: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Optimal plastic consumption and use, thoughtful consumption, blue economy

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Department of Psychology

Cell: 604-865-4765

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin