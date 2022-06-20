Plastic pollution and juvenile fish in the ocean

Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash

UBC experts on Canada’s regulation of single-use plastics

Jun 20, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Today, the federal government published new regulations prohibiting certain single-use plastics to reduce plastic waste and pollution. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Juan José Alava (he/him)
Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and Principal Investigator, Ocean Pollution Research Unit
Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Spanish

  • Microplastic and plastic marine pollution, ocean pollution, pollutants in the marine food web

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)
University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 604-351-7406
Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

  • Optimal plastic consumption and use, thoughtful consumption, blue economy

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)
Associate Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Department of Psychology
Cell: 604-865-4765
Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin

  • Plastic waste reduction, recycling, behaviour change

