UBC In The News
More than Marsquakes: InSight yielded magnetism, weather discoveries
Dr. Catherine Johnson (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the data collected from NASA’s InSight Mars lander.
EOS
Peanut allergy treatment 'highly effective' in infants under a year, B.C. researchers find
UBC medicine researchers found that oral immunotherapy can help infants under 12 months old overcome their peanut allergies. Clinical professor Dr. Edmond Chan was quoted.
CTV, Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Dawson Creek Mirror, Castanet, Alaska Highway News, Pique Newsmagazine
Safer supply programs rapidly increased during COVID-19: UBC study
A new UBC medicine study found that access to a safer supply of pharmaceutical-grade alternatives to an increasingly toxic drug supply got a boost during COVID-19. Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Stephanie Glegg was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Sending mosquitoes in the mail
Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach is collecting slapped mosquitoes to track down their origin and potential diseases they could be carrying.
CKNW Mornings with Simi Sara (46:03 mark)
How months-long COVID infections could seed dangerous new variants
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said the COVID-19 virus has opportunities not just to evolve in one way, in one direction, but literally thousands, maybe tens of thousands of directions over months.
Nature
Canada and Denmark settle ‘Whisky War’ with a bottle exchange
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers commented on the history of the dispute between Canada and Denmark over Tartupaluk or Hans Island.
Politico
Two dead in Wisconsin as heat wave blankets parts of nation
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) was quoted about the effects of the 2021 heat dome on marine life in B.C.
People Magazine
Was Joe Biden taking on Vladimir Putin his biggest blunder as president?
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on U.S. President Joe Biden’s political standing amidst the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Newsweek
Alberta's COVID-19 public health measures are gone. What's next?
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on COVID-19 case counts in Alberta.
CBC
Save Old Growth protests and greenwashing
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how some companies find it easier to pay to look like they’re reducing their carbon footprint than to actually reduce it.
CBC Early Edition
Interest rate hikes 'going to be painful' says B.C. economist
Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli (Vancouver School of Economics) and Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed increasing interest rates.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, Alaska Highway News, Castanet (Kamloops)
B.C. leading with law, values in trade negotiations
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year jolted many liberal democratic markets to reassess globalization.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Delta Optimist, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News
Fixing the housing market
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed Canada’s affordable housing crisis.
Spacing Radio – The Overhead
When health care goes wrong: It’s time for transparency in patient safety
Family practice adjunct professor Dr. Carolyn Canfield, nursing professor Dr. Nelly Oelke and PhD student Allison Kooijman co-wrote about transparency in patient safety.
The Conversation via MSN
Prince Rupert man receives prestigious 2022 Reconciliation Award from Office of Lieutenant Governor
Science undergraduate student Brendan Eshom won a 2022 Reconciliation Award from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
Black Press via Haida Gwaii Observer, Houston Today, Terrace Standard, Burns Lake District News