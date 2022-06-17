UBC In The News

More than Marsquakes: InSight yielded magnetism, weather discoveries

Dr. Catherine Johnson (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the data collected from NASA’s InSight Mars lander.
EOS

Peanut allergy treatment 'highly effective' in infants under a year, B.C. researchers find

UBC medicine researchers found that oral immunotherapy can help infants under 12 months old overcome their peanut allergies. Clinical professor Dr. Edmond Chan was quoted.
CTV, Glacier Media via Burnaby NowNew Westminster RecordDawson Creek MirrorCastanetAlaska Highway NewsPique Newsmagazine

Safer supply programs rapidly increased during COVID-19: UBC study

A new UBC medicine study found that access to a safer supply of pharmaceutical-grade alternatives to an increasingly toxic drug supply got a boost during COVID-19. Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Stephanie Glegg was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceO Canada

Sending mosquitoes in the mail

Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach is collecting slapped mosquitoes to track down their origin and potential diseases they could be carrying.
CKNW Mornings with Simi Sara (46:03 mark)

How months-long COVID infections could seed dangerous new variants

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said the COVID-19 virus has opportunities not just to evolve in one way, in one direction, but literally thousands, maybe tens of thousands of directions over months.
Nature

Canada and Denmark settle ‘Whisky War’ with a bottle exchange

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers commented on the history of the dispute between Canada and Denmark over Tartupaluk or Hans Island.
Politico

Two dead in Wisconsin as heat wave blankets parts of nation

Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) was quoted about the effects of the 2021 heat dome on marine life in B.C.
People Magazine

Was Joe Biden taking on Vladimir Putin his biggest blunder as president?

Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on U.S. President Joe Biden’s political standing amidst the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Newsweek

Alberta's COVID-19 public health measures are gone. What's next?

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on COVID-19 case counts in Alberta.
CBC

Save Old Growth protests and greenwashing

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how some companies find it easier to pay to look like they’re reducing their carbon footprint than to actually reduce it.
CBC Early Edition

Interest rate hikes 'going to be painful' says B.C. economist

Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli (Vancouver School of Economics) and Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed increasing interest rates.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverVancouver is AwesomeDelta OptimistAlaska Highway NewsCastanet (Kamloops)

B.C. leading with law, values in trade negotiations

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year jolted many liberal democratic markets to reassess globalization.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverDelta OptimistPrince George CitizenNorth Shore News

Fixing the housing market

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed Canada’s affordable housing crisis.
Spacing Radio – The Overhead

When health care goes wrong: It’s time for transparency in patient safety

Family practice adjunct professor Dr. Carolyn Canfield, nursing professor Dr. Nelly Oelke and PhD student Allison Kooijman co-wrote about transparency in patient safety.
The Conversation via MSN

Prince Rupert man receives prestigious 2022 Reconciliation Award from Office of Lieutenant Governor

Science undergraduate student Brendan Eshom won a 2022 Reconciliation Award from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
Black Press via Haida Gwaii ObserverHouston TodayTerrace StandardBurns Lake District News