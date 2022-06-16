UBC In The News

If you smack a mosquito, slap it in an envelope for this B.C. entomologist

Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach is collecting slapped mosquitoes to track down their origin and potential diseases they could be carrying.
CBC Radio WestGlobal via Rock 101

B.C. researchers using lights brighter than the sun to curb hip implant failures

Research led by biomedical engineering professor Dr. Rizhi Wang is using light technology brighter than the sun to reduce hip implant failures.
Black Press via Today in BCVictoria NewsAlberni Valley NewsLadysmith Chemainus ChronicleSaanich News

How long does evolution take? It happens on two different timescales

Zoology professor Dr. Matthew Pennell said evolution over small timescales is way too fast to explain patterns of diversity at longer timescales.
New Scientist

Experts blow hole in claims of blue whale off Canadian coast

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) gave comments on blue whale sightings in B.C.
AAP Fact Check

‘Friendliest of wars’ ends: Canada and Denmark sign deal over island

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers commented on the conclusion of the dispute between Canada and Denmark over Tartupaluk or Hans Island.
New York Times via Sydney Morning Herald

Canada on board for ending subsidies that promote overfishing at WTO meeting

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) said while Canada doesn’t fish outside its territorial waters, the country has a stake in the outcome of ending subsidies.
CBC via Yahoo

Deal ending B.C.'s longest transit strike is 'promising' for public sector workers, says union president

Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the deal reached to end the Sea-to-Sky transit workers’ strike.
CBC via Yahoo

Class action lawsuit against oil companies over climate damages launched by B.C. group

Professor Stepan Wood (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on pursuing a class action again oil companies over climate damages.
CTV

Wildfire terms Canadians should be familiar with this summer

Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels explained wildfire terms people should be familiar with this summer.
Weather Network via Yahoo

Cullen says he didn't see how money laundering contributed to B.C. housing affordability

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) suggested a way to reduce money laundering and to improve affordability.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceMSN

'World-precedent measure': Heart and Stroke Foundation applauds single cigarette warnings

Psychiatry clinical professor Dr. Shimi Kang commented on introducing health warnings on individual tobacco items.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverPrince George CitizenRichmond NewsBurnaby NowCoast ReporterPique NewsmagazineNew Westminster Record

Lawyers can’t ignore climate change

Dr. Carol Liao (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed how lawyers can incorporate climate change considerations in their practice.
The Tyee