UBC In The News

Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood test may improve immunity assessment

Media mentioned endocrinology professor Dr. Jerilynn Prior’s research which looks at how pandemic life disruptions can cause silent ovulatory disturbances within mostly regular menstrual cycles.
B.C. scientist wants you to send him slapped mosquitoes in the mail

Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach discussed his research which is tracking the diseases mosquitoes carry.
Liquid mirror telescope with Dr. Paul Hickson

Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson discussed overseeing a team that built the International Liquid Mirror Telescope, the first liquid mirror telescope for astronomical observations.
Canada and Denmark end their Arctic whisky war

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers explained why it took a long time to conclude the dispute between Canada and Denmark over Tartupaluk or Hans Island.
It’s hard to do climate research when your glacier is melting

Geography postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ben Pelto discussed the difficulties of studying glaciers in the midst of climate change.
Tips for raising 'outdoor kids in an inside world'

Dr. Mariana Brussoni (school of population and public health) gave comments on the changes in how parents are raising their children with less outdoor activities.
Bitcoin plunges as Caisse-backed crypto company Celsius Network freezes customer withdrawals, transfers

Adjunct professor Jarrett Vaughan (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.
2030 Olympics bid: Sun Peaks, Hastings Park eyed as new B.C. venues

Education professor Dr. Rob VanWynsberghe and Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville gave comments on the 2030 Olympics bid for Vancouver.
Heat waves are expected to continue, and B.C. needs to act in order to protect its fish: prof

Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the consequences of hotter weather on B.C.’s marine life.
New ‘state-of-the-art’ UBC building aims to boost B.C. healthcare, biotech sectors

UBC is building a new ‘state-of-the-art’ biomedical engineering facility where students will train to become leaders in biotechnology.
UBC has one of the best reputations of any university in the world: report

UBC ranked 47th in the world of top universities according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking report.
