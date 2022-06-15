UBC In The News
Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood test may improve immunity assessment
Media mentioned endocrinology professor Dr. Jerilynn Prior’s research which looks at how pandemic life disruptions can cause silent ovulatory disturbances within mostly regular menstrual cycles.
Reuters via National Post, Euronews
B.C. scientist wants you to send him slapped mosquitoes in the mail
Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach discussed his research which is tracking the diseases mosquitoes carry.
CBC via Yahoo, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Alaska Highway News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, Richmond News, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist
Liquid mirror telescope with Dr. Paul Hickson
Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson discussed overseeing a team that built the International Liquid Mirror Telescope, the first liquid mirror telescope for astronomical observations.
Universe Today with Fraser Cain
Canada and Denmark end their Arctic whisky war
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers explained why it took a long time to conclude the dispute between Canada and Denmark over Tartupaluk or Hans Island.
New York Times (subscription)
It’s hard to do climate research when your glacier is melting
Geography postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ben Pelto discussed the difficulties of studying glaciers in the midst of climate change.
Wired
Tips for raising 'outdoor kids in an inside world'
Dr. Mariana Brussoni (school of population and public health) gave comments on the changes in how parents are raising their children with less outdoor activities.
WBUR (20:10 mark)
Bitcoin plunges as Caisse-backed crypto company Celsius Network freezes customer withdrawals, transfers
Adjunct professor Jarrett Vaughan (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
2030 Olympics bid: Sun Peaks, Hastings Park eyed as new B.C. venues
Education professor Dr. Rob VanWynsberghe and Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville gave comments on the 2030 Olympics bid for Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Heat waves are expected to continue, and B.C. needs to act in order to protect its fish: prof
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the consequences of hotter weather on B.C.’s marine life.
Black Press via Agassiz Harrison Observer, Vernon Morning Star, Keremeos Review, Lake Country Calendar, North Island Gazette, Summerland Review, Eagle Valley News
New ‘state-of-the-art’ UBC building aims to boost B.C. healthcare, biotech sectors
UBC is building a new ‘state-of-the-art’ biomedical engineering facility where students will train to become leaders in biotechnology.
Black Press via Today in BC, Peace Arch News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Kelowna Capital News, Fernie Free Press, Castlegar News, West Kelowna News, Abbotsford News
UBC has one of the best reputations of any university in the world: report
UBC ranked 47th in the world of top universities according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking report.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome