Canada and Denmark reach deal to divide uninhabited Arctic island

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers discussed the dispute between Canada and Denmark over Tartupaluk or Hans Island.
Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

Biomedical engineering professor Dr. Kelly McNagny and clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann gave comments on getting re-infected with COVID-19.
Earthquakes: nearly 300 schools in British Columbia still at risk

Civil engineering postdoctoral fellow Dr. Salman Soleimani-Dashtaki said the performance criteria that we have adopted for school buildings are based primarily on what we call damage mitigation. 
Data from around the world helps estimate seismic hazard in B.C.

Civil engineering postdoctoral fellow Dr. Salman Soleimani-Dashtaki commented on how engineers use various scaling factors and techniques to scale earthquakes in other places to B.C.’s hazard spectrum.
Eyesore or urban oasis? Vancouver's 'roadside meadows' mow up controversy

UBCO biology professor Dr. Miranda Hart commented on letting lawns and meadows grow unruly in Vancouver’s urban areas.
Newfoundland has highest levels of life satisfaction in Canada and B.C. the least, Statcan finds

Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell discussed achieving the happiness and satisfaction levels of rural or less populated places.
When the floods hit, will we be ready?

School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman commented on the ‘protect’ approach meant to manage flooding.
Hydromedusa jellyfish could see explosive growth in B.C.

PhD candidate Florian Lüskow (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the need to track freshwater jellyfish in B.C.
Researchers find new variant of bee virus that deforms wings

Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) explained the consequences of the new Deformed Wing Virus variant on bees.
Targeted wastewater surveillance has a history of social and ethical concerns

Geography professor Dr. Mohammed Rafi Arefin and PhD candidate Christopher Reimer discussed the ethics of using wastewater for surveillance.
Sunflowers have imperceptible patterns that attract pollinators

Research associate Dr. Marco Todesco (biodiversity research centre; department of botany) wrote about the purpose of the sunflowers’ secret ultraviolet colours.
The inaugural Vancouver Taiwanese Student Forum explores identity issues

Dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi Von Bergmann was a keynote speaker on the topic of multiplicity of identity at the Vancouver Taiwanese Student Forum.
