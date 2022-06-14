UBC In The News
Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time
Biomedical engineering professor Dr. Kelly McNagny and clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann gave comments on getting re-infected with COVID-19.
Dr. McNagny: Global via Q107
Dr. Hoption Cann: Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, Winnipeg Free Press, Dawson Creek Mirror
Earthquakes: nearly 300 schools in British Columbia still at risk
Civil engineering postdoctoral fellow Dr. Salman Soleimani-Dashtaki said the performance criteria that we have adopted for school buildings are based primarily on what we call damage mitigation.
ICI Radio-Canada
Data from around the world helps estimate seismic hazard in B.C.
Civil engineering postdoctoral fellow Dr. Salman Soleimani-Dashtaki commented on how engineers use various scaling factors and techniques to scale earthquakes in other places to B.C.’s hazard spectrum.
ICI Radio-Canada
Eyesore or urban oasis? Vancouver's 'roadside meadows' mow up controversy
UBCO biology professor Dr. Miranda Hart commented on letting lawns and meadows grow unruly in Vancouver’s urban areas.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Newfoundland has highest levels of life satisfaction in Canada and B.C. the least, Statcan finds
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell discussed achieving the happiness and satisfaction levels of rural or less populated places.
Postmedia via The Province
When the floods hit, will we be ready?
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman commented on the ‘protect’ approach meant to manage flooding.
The Tyee
Hydromedusa jellyfish could see explosive growth in B.C.
PhD candidate Florian Lüskow (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the need to track freshwater jellyfish in B.C.
Glacier Media via Squamish Chief, Alaska Highway News
Researchers find new variant of bee virus that deforms wings
Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) explained the consequences of the new Deformed Wing Virus variant on bees.
CHEK
Targeted wastewater surveillance has a history of social and ethical concerns
Geography professor Dr. Mohammed Rafi Arefin and PhD candidate Christopher Reimer discussed the ethics of using wastewater for surveillance.
The Conversation
Sunflowers have imperceptible patterns that attract pollinators
Research associate Dr. Marco Todesco (biodiversity research centre; department of botany) wrote about the purpose of the sunflowers’ secret ultraviolet colours.
The Conversation (French)
The inaugural Vancouver Taiwanese Student Forum explores identity issues
Dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi Von Bergmann was a keynote speaker on the topic of multiplicity of identity at the Vancouver Taiwanese Student Forum.
Sing Tao