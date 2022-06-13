Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flooding and extreme weather Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on flooding and extreme weather, in light of a state of emergency in Kelowna and other parts of western Canada.

Climate science and natural disasters

Dr. Susan Day

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: susan.day@ubc.ca

Phone: 604-822-6652

Interview Language(s): English

Urban forests

Urban soils, stormwater, water relations, plant response to climate stress to climate stress

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change science, extreme events and climate policy

Dr. Sean Fleming

Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 541–250–1248

Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca

Rivers, groundwater, flooding, water resources

Weather and climate impacts

Water and environmental management

Artificial intelligence, environmental prediction

Dr. Scott McDougall

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: smcdouga@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Landslides

Landslide-generated waves/tsunamis

Shoreline erosion

Tailings dam breaches

Mine waste failures

Dr. Michael Pidwirny

Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences (Okanagan campus)

Email: michael.pidwirny@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Assessing and forecasting the impact of climate change

Adaptation to climate change

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems

Impacts of excess water on slopes and floods

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in parts of the Lower Mainland

Christopher Rodell

Member, Weather Forecast Research Team, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Weather Forecasting

Dr. Hans Schreier

Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 604-731-0548

Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

Watersheds and watershed management

Flooding and water, urban stormwater

Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Professor Emeritus, Director of Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning (CALP), and former Director of the Bachelor of Urban Forestry Program, Faculty of Forestry

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Future climate change scenarios

Planning for local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation

Engaging Canadians on what they can do to climate-proof homes and neighbourhoods

Crisis management and recovery

Dr. Nemy Banthia

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation

Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French

Resilient concrete infrastructure and structural strengthening

Sensors for structural health monitoring and prediction of conditions that can cause structural collapse

Low carbon building materials and achieving carbon neutrality in infrastructure

3D printing and additive manufacturing for rapid construction

Performance of buried infrastructure such as sewerage pipes

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@nursing.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Special considerations for supporting older people and people with disabilities in the climate crisis

Dr. Roger Beckie

Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-822-6462

Email: rbeckie@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Groundwater flow and contamination due to flooding, and mitigation

Mine drainage

Construction dewatering

Dr. Cole Burton

Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca

Tel: 778–676–4428

Interview language(s): English

Impact of extreme weather on wildlife

Dr. Jennifer Grenz

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: jennifer.grenz@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

How extreme weather impacts food security, planning for impacts, Indigenous land healing initiatives

Dr. Trevor Heaver

Professor Emeritus, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: trevor.heaver@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Supply chain disruption

Transportation business, transport policy, international shipping, ports, logistics

Dr. Philippe Le Billon

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: philippe.lebillon@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Post-disaster reconstruction, political and economic dimensions, conflicts, corruption

Climate change mitigation perspectives and initiatives

Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman

Visiting Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)

Email: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Flood non-structural mitigation

Flood resilience and inclusive governance

Dr. Dwayne Tannant

Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)

Tel: 250-801-4301

Email: dwayne.tannant@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Geotechnical engineering, geohazards, rock support, rockfall mitigation, excavations in rock

Landslides and post-wildfire influences on debris flows

Remote sensing: drones, lidar, satellite

Alexa Tanner

PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Risk perceptions, evacuation, decision making, multi-hazard risks and emergency management

Dr. Babak Tosarkani

Assistant Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)

Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Farsi

Impact of extreme weather on supply chain

Dr. James Vercammen

Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: james.vercammen@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English