UBC In The News

Why you may start seeing more squid served at restaurants

Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his study which found that restaurants will serve more squid due to warming waters.
Tasting Table

Data suggests most B.C. travellers are comfortable sharing multi-use paths with e-bikes

Civil engineering PhD student Amir Hassanpour discussed a study he co-led which found that almost all electric-assist vehicles can safely exist with pedestrians and cyclists in Metro Vancouver.
Black Press via Today in BCVictoria NewsMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsSurrey Now-LeaderAbbotsford NewsKelowna Capital NewsCastlegar News

'Two-eyed seeing' as a way to decolonize western science

Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed why we need to adopt the principle of “etuaptmumk” or two-eyed seeing to become better stewards of the environment.
KUOW

Apple’s medication feature is a step in the right direction

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Mary de Vera discussed Apple’s new medication tracking feature for their iPhones and Apple Watches.
The Verge

Better reporting, literacy, social setup, new ICMR guidelines: why Kerala is recording a COVID rise

Microbiology and immunology research associate Dr. Libin Abraham gave comments on COVID case counts in Kerala.
News 18

The Liberals could do more to tackle inflation — but that's now a question for the fall

Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan said a large and widespread boost in income support could be counterproductive if it served to fuel inflation.
CBC

Vancouver School Board votes to close French-immersion school on west side

Dr. Michael Hooper (school of community and regional planning) commented on the Vancouver School Board’s decision to close Queen Elizabeth Annex, a French-immersion school.
Globe and Mail

Ottawa appoints special interlocutor for residential school burial sites

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond gave comments on the appointment of a special interlocutor to ensure culturally appropriate treatment of unmarked graves and burial sites at former residential schools.
Globe and Mail

Hoggard case highlights need for clarity on reforms to sex assault trials: experts

Janine Benedet (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on the need for clarity to navigate legal changes meant to protect the privacy of complainants.
Canadian Press via CTVCity NewsToronto StarToronto SunMSNThe ProvinceNorth Shore NewsTri-City NewsPrince George Citizen

Could Canada follow the EU and force cellphone companies to pick just one charging format?

Professor of teaching Dr. Tim Silk (UBC Sauder School of Business) explained why he thinks the government should get cellphone companies to pick just one charging solution.
Toronto Star

'A fishing expedition': Cellphone searches at border will face Charter challenge, say experts

Dr. Benjamin Goold (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on a proposed new legal standard to search cellphones at the border.
Regina Leader-Post

New UBC Vancouver student residences open with gifted names from Musqueam

UBC Vancouver has five new student residence buildings, which were formally opened at a special naming ceremony hosted by xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Indian Band).
CTV (19:22 mark)

Ladysmith residents learn value of physical activity for brain, mobility health

Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose will discuss the importance of physical activity to brain health at a webinar hosted by the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia.
Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle