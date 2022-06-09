UBC In The News
Why you may start seeing more squid served at restaurants
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his study which found that restaurants will serve more squid due to warming waters.
Tasting Table
Data suggests most B.C. travellers are comfortable sharing multi-use paths with e-bikes
Civil engineering PhD student Amir Hassanpour discussed a study he co-led which found that almost all electric-assist vehicles can safely exist with pedestrians and cyclists in Metro Vancouver.
Black Press via Today in BC, Victoria News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News, Kelowna Capital News, Castlegar News
'Two-eyed seeing' as a way to decolonize western science
Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed why we need to adopt the principle of “etuaptmumk” or two-eyed seeing to become better stewards of the environment.
KUOW
Apple’s medication feature is a step in the right direction
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Mary de Vera discussed Apple’s new medication tracking feature for their iPhones and Apple Watches.
The Verge
Better reporting, literacy, social setup, new ICMR guidelines: why Kerala is recording a COVID rise
Microbiology and immunology research associate Dr. Libin Abraham gave comments on COVID case counts in Kerala.
News 18
The Liberals could do more to tackle inflation — but that's now a question for the fall
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan said a large and widespread boost in income support could be counterproductive if it served to fuel inflation.
CBC
Vancouver School Board votes to close French-immersion school on west side
Dr. Michael Hooper (school of community and regional planning) commented on the Vancouver School Board’s decision to close Queen Elizabeth Annex, a French-immersion school.
Globe and Mail
Ottawa appoints special interlocutor for residential school burial sites
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond gave comments on the appointment of a special interlocutor to ensure culturally appropriate treatment of unmarked graves and burial sites at former residential schools.
Globe and Mail
Hoggard case highlights need for clarity on reforms to sex assault trials: experts
Janine Benedet (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on the need for clarity to navigate legal changes meant to protect the privacy of complainants.
Canadian Press via CTV, City News, Toronto Star, Toronto Sun, MSN, The Province, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Prince George Citizen
Could Canada follow the EU and force cellphone companies to pick just one charging format?
Professor of teaching Dr. Tim Silk (UBC Sauder School of Business) explained why he thinks the government should get cellphone companies to pick just one charging solution.
Toronto Star
'A fishing expedition': Cellphone searches at border will face Charter challenge, say experts
Dr. Benjamin Goold (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on a proposed new legal standard to search cellphones at the border.
Regina Leader-Post
New UBC Vancouver student residences open with gifted names from Musqueam
UBC Vancouver has five new student residence buildings, which were formally opened at a special naming ceremony hosted by xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Indian Band).
CTV (19:22 mark)
Ladysmith residents learn value of physical activity for brain, mobility health
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose will discuss the importance of physical activity to brain health at a webinar hosted by the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia.
Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle