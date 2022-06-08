UBC In The News
Vancouver mother and daughter release new children's book highlighting positive uses of social media
UBC creative writing lecturer Tanya Kyi and her teenage daughter, Julia Kyi, wrote a children book together, Better Connected, to show positive uses of social media.
CBC, Spice Radio
The world's first liquid telescope for astronomy is now in India. How does it differ?
Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson gave comments on setting up the world’s first mirror telescope, the International Liquid Mirror Telescope.
Interesting Engineering
Coroner's report on B.C. heat-dome deaths calls for greater support for populations at risk
Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) discussed why certain populations are at risk during extreme heat events.
CBC Canada Tonight (5:25 mark)
Madame Blavatsky: a seeker of truth — and a fraud
History professor Dr. Joy Dixon discussed the Victorian Crisis of Faith when clergymen and scientists were competing for cultural authority.
CBC Ideas (7:25 mark)
4,500-year-old plant found off Australian coast is world's largest: study
Zoology professor Dr. Mary O’Connor gave comments on the discovery of the largest living plant on Earth.
CTV
Parts of B.C. remain at risk of summer wildfires, floods: expert
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed wildfire risk in B.C.
CTV
Small drug trial clears more than a dozen patients of rectal cancer tumours
Medicine professor Dr. Sharlene Gill commented on a study that saw rectal cancer patients’ complete remission after being treated with the experimental drug dostarlimab.
CTV
Shrubs? Plants? Digging into the feds’ 2 billion tree promise
Forestry professor Dr. Andrew Almas said it would be better to plant the two billion trees as promised and put more money into planting complementary species alongside the trees.
National Observer
Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
Clinical professor Dr. Jane Moran discussed the importance of raising the eligible age limit for figure skating competitions.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo, MSN, Penticton Herald
'Self-regulating problem': Metro Vancouver traffic worse than pre-COVID on some routes
Dr. Robin Lindsey (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Metro Vancouver traffic.
City News
B.C. to send emergency text alerts to warn of heat waves
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) commented on B.C. government’s plan to prepare and warn of incoming extreme heat.
Postmedia via Healthing
Don’t do it for the ’gram: why wildlife photography can be dangerous
Land and food systems adjunct professor Dr. Sara Dubois said beyond keeping a safe distance from wildlife, individuals can influence others on social media to only photograph using a zoom lens.
Cottage Life
I used to agree with Kenney and Poilievre on criminalizing drug users, but I was wrong
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin wrote about why he supports decriminalizing drug use.
Calgary Herald
'It's the people not the buildings'—Vancouver Chinatown's future legacies
History professor Dr. Henry Yu discussed the intangible cultural heritage in Vancouver Chinatown.
Georgia Straight
UBC drone deliveries test possibilities for medicine
UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich discussed the Drone Transport Initiative, which aims to fly necessary health care supplies into rural and remote communities in B.C.
Postmedia via Healthing