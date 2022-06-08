UBC In The News

Vancouver mother and daughter release new children's book highlighting positive uses of social media

UBC creative writing lecturer Tanya Kyi and her teenage daughter, Julia Kyi, wrote a children book together, Better Connected, to show positive uses of social media.
CBCSpice Radio

The world's first liquid telescope for astronomy is now in India. How does it differ?

Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson gave comments on setting up the world’s first mirror telescope, the International Liquid Mirror Telescope.
Interesting Engineering

Coroner's report on B.C. heat-dome deaths calls for greater support for populations at risk

Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) discussed why certain populations are at risk during extreme heat events.
CBC Canada Tonight (5:25 mark)

Madame Blavatsky: a seeker of truth — and a fraud

History professor Dr. Joy Dixon discussed the Victorian Crisis of Faith when clergymen and scientists were competing for cultural authority.
CBC Ideas (7:25 mark)

4,500-year-old plant found off Australian coast is world's largest: study

Zoology professor Dr. Mary O’Connor gave comments on the discovery of the largest living plant on Earth.
CTV

Parts of B.C. remain at risk of summer wildfires, floods: expert

Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed wildfire risk in B.C.
CTV

Small drug trial clears more than a dozen patients of rectal cancer tumours

Medicine professor Dr. Sharlene Gill commented on a study that saw rectal cancer patients’ complete remission after being treated with the experimental drug dostarlimab.
CTV

Shrubs? Plants? Digging into the feds’ 2 billion tree promise

Forestry professor Dr. Andrew Almas said it would be better to plant the two billion trees as promised and put more money into planting complementary species alongside the trees.
National Observer

Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

Clinical professor Dr. Jane Moran discussed the importance of raising the eligible age limit for figure skating competitions.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarWinnipeg Free PressYahooMSNPenticton Herald

'Self-regulating problem': Metro Vancouver traffic worse than pre-COVID on some routes

Dr. Robin Lindsey (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Metro Vancouver traffic.
City News

B.C. to send emergency text alerts to warn of heat waves

Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) commented on B.C. government’s plan to prepare and warn of incoming extreme heat.
Postmedia via Healthing

Don’t do it for the ’gram: why wildlife photography can be dangerous

Land and food systems adjunct professor Dr. Sara Dubois said beyond keeping a safe distance from wildlife, individuals can influence others on social media to only photograph using a zoom lens.
Cottage Life

I used to agree with Kenney and Poilievre on criminalizing drug users, but I was wrong

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin wrote about why he supports decriminalizing drug use.
Calgary Herald

'It's the people not the buildings'—Vancouver Chinatown's future legacies

History professor Dr. Henry Yu discussed the intangible cultural heritage in Vancouver Chinatown.
Georgia Straight

UBC drone deliveries test possibilities for medicine

UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich discussed the Drone Transport Initiative, which aims to fly necessary health care supplies into rural and remote communities in B.C.
Postmedia via Healthing