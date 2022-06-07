UBC In The News
Yes, you can turn down a pelvic exam
Medicine research associate Dr. Kathrin Stoll discussed her 2021 study which found that while standards are changing to emphasize the importance of power dynamics between health care providers and patients, they sometimes still fall short.
Chatelaine
Canada ranks third worldwide in permeable landscapes for wildlife
A new study led by research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) found that Canada is the third-most-connected country for mammal movement.
Fairchild Radio AM1470 (Cantonese), Fairchild Radio FM961 (Mandarin)
The hybrid tree that conquered the world
Forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk discussed taking proper care of urban trees.
BBC
A tick species could cause allergic reactions to red meat. Here's how.
Clinical professor Dr. Muhammad Morshed explained how the lone star tick can cause one to have allergic reactions to red meat.
CTV
B.C. to send emergency text alerts to warn of heat waves
Professor Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ryan Reynolds (school of community and regional planning) gave comments on B.C. government’s plan to prepare and warn of incoming extreme heat.
Dr. Brauer: Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Dr. Reynolds: Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Pique Newsmagazine, Tri-City News, Alaska Highway News, Castanet
'Higher than historical losses': B.C. bees face growing threat of deadly virus
Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) commented on how Canada has seen historical losses of bees due to the deformed wing virus.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Powell River Peak, Prince George Citizen, Pique Newsmagazine, Tri-City News, Alaska Highway News
Fiction about abortion confronts the complicated history of gender, sexuality and women’s rights
PhD candidate Sharon Engbrecht (department of english language and literatures) wrote about how abortion draws on the complicated history of gender, sexuality and women’s rights.
The Conversation
77-year-old UBC student thanks classmates who performed CPR for 20 minutes after heart attack
Members of UBCO’s emergency first responder team saved a 77-year-old student from a heart attack.
CBC via MSN, Glacier Media via Cochrane Today
UBC drone deliveries test possibilities for medicine
UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich gave updates on the Drone Transport Initiative, which aims to fly necessary health care supplies into rural and remote communities in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
From tackling gender discrimination to addressing climate change, this new UBC Sauder researcher means business
UBC Sauder School of Business launched its new Montalbano Centre for Responsible Leadership Development, which aims to instill responsible leadership values in future leaders. Professor Dr. Daniel Skarlicki and research fellow Samantha Dodson were quoted.
Daily Hive
Let sleeping humans lie … in these dog beds designed for people
UBC economics graduates Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita discussed launching their business, Plufl, which makes giant dog beds for humans.
CBC