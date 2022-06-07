UBC In The News

Yes, you can turn down a pelvic exam

Medicine research associate Dr. Kathrin Stoll discussed her 2021 study which found that while standards are changing to emphasize the importance of power dynamics between health care providers and patients, they sometimes still fall short.
Canada ranks third worldwide in permeable landscapes for wildlife

A new study led by research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) found that Canada is the third-most-connected country for mammal movement.
The hybrid tree that conquered the world

Forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk discussed taking proper care of urban trees.
A tick species could cause allergic reactions to red meat. Here's how.

Clinical professor Dr. Muhammad Morshed explained how the lone star tick can cause one to have allergic reactions to red meat.
Monkeypox, severe hepatitis raise concerns of virus outbreaks post-COVID

Infectious diseases professor Dr. Horacio Bach discussed the transmissibility of monkeypox.
B.C. to send emergency text alerts to warn of heat waves

Professor Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ryan Reynolds (school of community and regional planning) gave comments on B.C. government’s plan to prepare and warn of incoming extreme heat.
'Higher than historical losses': B.C. bees face growing threat of deadly virus

Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) commented on how Canada has seen historical losses of bees due to the deformed wing virus.
Fiction about abortion confronts the complicated history of gender, sexuality and women’s rights

PhD candidate Sharon Engbrecht (department of english language and literatures) wrote about how abortion draws on the complicated history of gender, sexuality and women’s rights.
77-year-old UBC student thanks classmates who performed CPR for 20 minutes after heart attack

Members of UBCO’s emergency first responder team saved a 77-year-old student from a heart attack.
UBC drone deliveries test possibilities for medicine

UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich gave updates on the Drone Transport Initiative, which aims to fly necessary health care supplies into rural and remote communities in B.C.
From tackling gender discrimination to addressing climate change, this new UBC Sauder researcher means business

UBC Sauder School of Business launched its new Montalbano Centre for Responsible Leadership Development, which aims to instill responsible leadership values in future leaders. Professor Dr. Daniel Skarlicki and research fellow Samantha Dodson were quoted.
Let sleeping humans lie … in these dog beds designed for people

UBC economics graduates Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita discussed launching their business, Plufl, which makes giant dog beds for humans.
