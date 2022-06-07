Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on health effects of extreme heat Media Advisories

The B.C. Coroners Service released a review today of 619 deaths it attributes to last summer’s extreme heat. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/hers)

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat

*unavailable after 6 p.m. PT; preference for print, web or pre-recorded interviews

Dr. Michael Brauer

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts

*unavailable before 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, between 8-10 a.m. PT on Wednesday

Dr. Chris Carlsten

Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Respiratory problems, health effects of heat waves, climate change

Dr. Lorien Nesbitt (she/hers)

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Phone: 604–822–3482

Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca

Interview Language(s): English

extreme heat events

urban green (in)equity

urban forestry and social-ecological urban systems, with an emphasis on environmental justice, human health, well-being and climate change

Dr. Michael Schwandt

Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: Contact Ryan Chan at 604-875-4375 to arrange interview

Interview language(s): English