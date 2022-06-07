UBC experts on health effects of extreme heat

The B.C. Coroners Service released a review today of 619 deaths it attributes to last summer’s extreme heat. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/hers)
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Interview language(s): English
- Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat
Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Interview language(s): English
- Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts
Dr. Chris Carlsten
Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Interview language(s): English
- Respiratory problems, health effects of heat waves, climate change
Dr. Lorien Nesbitt (she/hers)
Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Interview Language(s): English
- extreme heat events
- urban green (in)equity
- urban forestry and social-ecological urban systems, with an emphasis on environmental justice, human health, well-being and climate change
Dr. Michael Schwandt
Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Interview language(s): English
- health system and community responses to extreme heat, with equity considerations