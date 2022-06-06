UBC In The News
E-bikes are all right: study shows Vancouver residents comfortable with new e-mobility devices
Civil engineering PhD student Amir Hassanpour discussed a study he co-led which found that almost all electric-assist vehicles can safely exist with pedestrians and cyclists in Metro Vancouver.
Canada partially decriminalizes opioids
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin commented on why he favours the federal government’s move to temporary decriminalize hard drugs in B.C.
COVID data void in Canada could hamper understanding of lingering impact: experts
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose commented on what we know about brain fog caused by COVID-19.
At Calgary’s Glenbow Museum, decolonization is at the top of the agenda
UBC anthropology professor and Museum of Anthropology curator Dr. Jennifer Kramer said museums should no longer think of themselves as giant display cases holding treasures from the past.
Lululemon has launched its first ‘women-first’ running shoe — but what exactly does that mean?
Biomechanics PhD student Michaela Khan commented on why it matters that Lululemon launched shoes that’s designed for women’s feet first.
Canada to end COVID-19 rapid test shipments. Experts say it could be ‘too soon’
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) discussed why Canada is ending COVID-19 rapid test shipments.
Female calf a beacon of hope for endangered southern resident killer whales
Forestry lecturer Dr. Teresa Ryan Sm’hayetsk discussed climate change impacts on the endangered southern resident killer whales’ habitat and food sources.
'Not only Putin's war': Why some say the Russian people are also culpable for the Ukraine conflict
Political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom discussed why Russians are struggling to express dissident views about the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Keep Surrey police or ditch them? Mayoral race to centre on policing
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on Surrey’s mayoral race.
The first case of monkeypox was discovered in Alberta. What does that mean for B.C.?
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) commented on the transmissibility of monkeypox.
Victoria residents commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
English lecturer Dr. Sarika Bose gave comments on Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.
77-year-old UBC student thanks classmates who performed CPR for 20 minutes after heart attack
Two members of UBCO’s emergency first responder team saved a 77-year-old student from a heart attack.
APTN Investigates joins team to tell stories of the climate crisis
APTN Investigates teamed up with UBC to help tell stories of climate disaster survivors from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
