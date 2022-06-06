UBC In The News

E-bikes are all right: study shows Vancouver residents comfortable with new e-mobility devices

Civil engineering PhD student Amir Hassanpour discussed a study he co-led which found that almost all electric-assist vehicles can safely exist with pedestrians and cyclists in Metro Vancouver.
Energi Media

Canada partially decriminalizes opioids

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin commented on why he favours the federal government’s move to temporary decriminalize hard drugs in B.C.
Voice of America

Residents concerned Halifax Transit won't keep up with growth

Professor emeritus Dr. Michael Goldberg (UBC Sauder School of Business) said keeping density and development in mind is key to building and improving urban transit systems.
CBC via Yahoo

COVID data void in Canada could hamper understanding of lingering impact: experts

Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose commented on what we know about brain fog caused by COVID-19.
Canadian Press via Globe and MailCTVToronto StarVancouver SunThe ProvinceCHEKToday in BCPeace Arch NewsKelowna Capital NewsMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsVictoria NewsAbbotsford NewsToronto SunOttawa Sun

At Calgary’s Glenbow Museum, decolonization is at the top of the agenda

UBC anthropology professor and Museum of Anthropology curator Dr. Jennifer Kramer said museums should no longer think of themselves as giant display cases holding treasures from the past.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Lululemon has launched its first ‘women-first’ running shoe — but what exactly does that mean?

Biomechanics PhD student Michaela Khan commented on why it matters that Lululemon launched shoes that’s designed for women’s feet first.
Toronto Star

Canada to end COVID-19 rapid test shipments. Experts say it could be ‘too soon’

Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) discussed why Canada is ending COVID-19 rapid test shipments.
Global

Female calf a beacon of hope for endangered southern resident killer whales

Forestry lecturer Dr. Teresa Ryan Sm’hayetsk discussed climate change impacts on the endangered southern resident killer whales’ habitat and food sources.
The Narwhal

'Not only Putin's war': Why some say the Russian people are also culpable for the Ukraine conflict

Political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom discussed why Russians are struggling to express dissident views about the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Postmedia via National PostMSNVancouver SunThe ProvinceCalgary Herald

Keep Surrey police or ditch them? Mayoral race to centre on policing

Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on Surrey’s mayoral race.
Vancouver Sun

The first case of monkeypox was discovered in Alberta. What does that mean for B.C.?

Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) commented on the transmissibility of monkeypox.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowDawson Creek MirrorTri-City NewsNew Westminster RecordCoast Reporter

Victoria residents commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

English lecturer Dr. Sarika Bose gave comments on Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.
CHEK

77-year-old UBC student thanks classmates who performed CPR for 20 minutes after heart attack

Two members of UBCO’s emergency first responder team saved a 77-year-old student from a heart attack.
Kelowna NowCBC via Yahoo, Glacier Media via Tri-City News

APTN Investigates joins team to tell stories of the climate crisis

APTN Investigates teamed up with UBC to help tell stories of climate disaster survivors from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
APTN