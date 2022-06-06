Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on World Oceans Day Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics on June 8, World Oceans Day.

Pollution, climate change and sustainability

Dr. Juan José Alava (he/him)

Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and principal investigator, Ocean Pollution Research Unit

Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Spanish

Microplastic and plastic marine pollution, ocean pollution, pollutants in the marine food web

Dr. William Cheung

Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Cantonese

Climate change and the ocean, warming seas, climate change effects on fish

Dr. Andrea Frommel

Assistant Professor, Applied Animal Biology, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Chair in Sustainable Aquaculture at UBC

Email: andrea.frommel@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, German

Interaction between aquaculture and the environment

Resiliency of early stages of fish to climate change

Climate change impacts on wild commercial fish populations

Dr. Vicky Wing Yee Lam

Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: v.lam@oceans.ubc.ca

Phone: 604–822–1636

Language(s): English

Understanding the socio-economic impacts of global change on marine resources, fisheries and human well-being.

Fisheries economics, climate change and effects on ocean life, adaptation of fish to climate change, fisheries management, sustainability

*Available June 6 and 7, and June 8 from 12:00 p.m.

Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes

Postdoctoral researcher, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: j.palacios@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Spanish, Portuguese

Management of shared fish stocks under climate change

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Optimal plastic consumption and use, thoughtful consumption, blue economy, sustainable fisheries economics, ocean conservation

Fisheries and ocean economics

Dr Muhammed A. Oyinlola (he/him)

Postdoctoral fellow, Department of Zoology

Email: m.oyinlola@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Implications of climate change and ocean acidification on global seafood production from aquaculture

*Available from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 6 and 7

Dr. Maria Palomares (she/her)

Senior Scientist and Manager of Sea Around Us Research Unit, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: m.palomares@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, French, Tagalog, Spanish

Fisheries science, fish biology, Sea Around Us, FishBase, SeaLifeBase

Dr. Daniel Pauly (he/him)

Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and Department of Zoology, and principal investigator, Sea Around Us

Email: d.pauly@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, French, German, Spanish

Global fisheries, marine biology, fisheries management

*Unavailable June 8th 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and June 9 from 1:00 p.m.

Engineering and mining

Dr. John Steen

Associate Professor, Norman B Keevil School of Mining and Director, Bradshaw Research Initiative for Mining and Minerals

Email: john.steen@ubc.ca

Phone: 604–817–6692

Language(s): English