New UBC Vancouver student residences opens with gifted names from Musqueam Media Advisories

Media are invited to attend a special naming ceremony to formally open five new UBC student residence buildings. The cultural ceremony will be hosted by Musqueam Indian Band and acknowledge the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ names that Musqueam chose for the buildings.

Representatives from both UBC and Musqueam will be available for interviews after the event, including Santa J. Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, and Chief Wayne Sparrow from Musqueam.

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Location: Common area outside Walter Gage Residence, UBC Point Grey Campus, 5955 Student Union Blvd, Vancouver, B.C.

Parking: Map available here.

Please display media credentials to avoid ticketing

Notes for media:

Photography and videography will only be permitted before and after the naming ceremony. Although Musqueam welcomes media to witness the event, this is a sacred ceremony and not meant for recording, reproducing or displaying publicly.

About Musqueam Indian Band

Musqueam have lived in the Fraser River estuary since time immemorial. We are a proud and culturally-resilient First Nation of over 1,300 members. About half of our members live in a small portion of our territory known as Musqueam Reserve, located south of Marine Drive in Vancouver. Many of the remaining members live throughout Musqueam’s territory, now called Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Delta, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and New Westminster. Our lands and waters continue to support our cultural and economic practices, while serving as a source of knowledge and memory, encoded with our teachings and laws.