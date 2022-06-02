UBC In The News
Smaller reactors may still have a big nuclear waste problem
A new study co-written by Dr. Allison M. Macfarlane (school of public policy and global affairs) found that small modular nuclear reactors would produce a greater quantity of radioactive waste than traditional ones.
Wired, Nation Cymru
As the U.K. brings back imperial measurements, is it time for Canada to drop them?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on Canada’s continued use of both the imperial and metric measurement systems.
CBC
'Excess' deaths in N.B. during pandemic need study, expert says
A study led by Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health) looked at excess deaths province-by-province in Canada during the pandemic.
CBC, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome
Canada decriminalizes opioids and other drugs in British Columbia
Adjunct professor Mark Haden (school of population and public health) gave comments on the federal government decision to temporarily decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs in B.C.
New York Times (subscription)
Canada trying to fulfill its pledge to help developing nations transition to a green economy
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how Canada can fulfill its pledge to help global south nations transition to a green economy.
CBC Early Edition
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) discussed what we know about monkeypox.
CTV via ABC 17 KMIZ, KESQ News Channel 3
In Ontario, a party only needs 37% to win: Why Doug Ford will almost certainly be premier
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) gave comments on the Ontario election debates on housing affordability.
National Post
Murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala
UBC Punjabi language and culture lecturer Gurinder Mann discussed the significance of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.
CKNW A Little More Conversation
Some people simply cannot make ends meet with skyrocketing inflation
UBCO faculty of management professor Dr. Ross Hickey gave comments on the effects of inflation.
Victoria Now, Kamloops Now
Will the bicycle help us address pressing social issues?
UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Brian Wilson and graduate student Jeanette Steinmann co-wrote about the bicycle’s capacity to respond to pressing social issues.
The Conversation
Vancouver’s buildings policy update lays the foundation for cool and clean indoor air
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem wrote about Vancouver’s new indoor air quality safeguards.
Vancouver Sun
The 2022 Women of the Year Awards
Dr. Carol Liao (Peter A. Allard School of Law professor) is the winner of BC Business’s 2022 Women of the Year Award for championing equity and inclusion.
BC Business